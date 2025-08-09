Jamaica spank Trinidad and Tobago U15s 6-2 in Concacaf semis

TT's Adasa Richardson (left) fights for the ball with Antigua and Barbuda's Shamar Walters during a group stage match at the Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship match in Aruba on August 5. Photo courtesy TTFA -

Trinidad and Tobago's unbeaten run in League B of the Concacaf Boy's Under-15 Championship was halted in an unceremonious manner by Caribbean rivals Jamaica in the semifinal at Stadion Guillermo Trinidad in Aruba on August 8 as the young "Reggae Boyz" outfit got a thumping 6-2 victory to reach the final.

Both teams progressed to the League B semis on the back of three straight wins. However, TTs belated arrival to the tournament finally seemed to take its toll as they were second-best for the entirety of the 70-minute affair as they played their fourth match in as many days. Conversely, Jamaica earned a rest on August 7 after completing their group D exploits on August 6.

From Jamaica's very first attack, the warning signs were there for Densill Theobald's TT outfit, as their rivals got behind the defence with ease twice in the first five minutes. It didn't take long for the Jamaicans to break the deadlock either, as defender Kenrick Brown opened the scoring with an eighth-minute penalty which just squeezed under the body of TT goalkeeper Levi Williams. Theobald would have been far from pleased with the manner in which the penalty was conceded too, as centre back Aden Montano inexplicably raised his hand above his head to obstruct a cross from Kyle Hussey.

Two minutes later, Jamaica's pace and direct play were on full display as the bullish Kelvin D Brown broke down the right before squaring for Samuel Taylor to slide in unopposed at the back stick.

TT had scored seven goals without conceding any in three victories in the group stage, but it was clear to see TT were overpowered, outfought and out-hustled by their opponents.

Last August, Jamaica defeated TT 2-0 in the Caribbean Football Union Under-14 Boys' Challenge series in Tobago. A year later, the team coached by Andrew Peart were in search of much more.

Attacker Adasa Richardson, arguably TT's most dangerous player, fought on scraps in the early stages. Still, he fashioned one of his team's brightest moments in the first half when he forced a low save from goalkeeper Jaheime Gray with a right-footed skimmer in the 18th minute.

With the halftime break quickly approaching, the luckless Montano had another lapse in concentration in first-half stoppage-time when he committed another handball offence. This time, Montano's error occurred just outside the area but the consequences would be the same. From the ensuing free kick, Jamaica captain Kelvin Brown calmly stepped up and bent a left-footer around the wall to beat a sprawling Williams in the TT goal.

With his team facing a 3-0 deficit at the half, Theobald made a triple change and inserted Samuel Balfour, Matthew Lee Young and attacker Jeremai Nanton. Unsurprisingly, Montano was one of the players who made way.

Three minutes into the second half, Nanton showed his early intent as he rocked the bar with a left-footed shot after a flick-on from Jaylon Roberts. Three minutes later, TT finally got a lucky break as Richardson met a Sebastien James cross with an inadvertent flick which caught Gray off-guard before settling in the back of the net.

The Jamaican custodian had another awkward moment in the 48th minute when he nervously tipped over a deep free kick from James. However, the relentless Jamaicans would find the net for a fourth time in the 50th minute when Davion Clarke calmly passed into the net after another purposeful run by attacker Kelvin D Brown, who then scored the goal of the game in the 54th minute with an audacious right-footed volley from just inside the area.

At that stage, Jamaica led 5-1 and there was no longer a chance of denying them a spot in the final against Puerto Rico.

TT grabbed a consolation in the 62nd minute through a header from Aaden James. However, the ruthless Jamaica team scored again when substitute Carlondo Morris thumped a penalty into the top corner in the final minute of regulation time after referee Pablo Camacho deemed he was fouled by Williams.

TT must now dust themselves off for a third-place showdown from 2 pm on August 9 against Guatemala, who were beaten 2-0 by Puerto Rico in the other semifinal. From 4 pm on August 9, Jamaica and Puerto Rico will vie for the League B title at the Stadion Guillermo venue.