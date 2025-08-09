Government 'concerned' about 'serious' remarks by Venezuelan minister

Diosdado Cabello -

THE Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs says it is engaging in talks with the Venezuelan government after comments reportedly attributed to that country’s Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello.

A daily newspaper in TT reported on August 7, Cabello, while speaking about the whereabouts of two alleged terrorists, named TT as a possible escape route.

The ministry, in a statement on August 8, said Cabello’s comments, which suggest that TT is being used as a conduit for individuals allegedly involved in destabilising Venezuela’s government are “a cause for great concern.”

It said given the “seriousness of these remarks,” the ministry has reached out to TT’s embassy in Caracas to obtain further information and clarification.

The ministry said it would provide a further update to the national community when it received additional details.

The ministry added, “TT remains committed to maintaining a constructive and respectful relationship with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, grounded in mutual co-operation, regional stability, and the principles of sovereign equality.”

In June, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro complained about criminal elements entering his country via Trinidadian territory.

At a post-cabinet news conference on June 5, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said government had no evidence to substantiate Maduro’s claim.

She also warned that any illegal incursion by any unidentified vessel into TT waters would be met with deadly force by local security forces.

On June 6, Venezuela’s government issued a statement describing Maduro’s comments as a “legitimate complaint.”

It added Persad-Bissessar’s response “raises serious suspicions of complicity… and compromises the good relations that exist between our countries in fundamental areas."