Free diving action in Charlotteville, Tobago

The stage is set for the DODS championship being held for the first time in Charlotteville, Tobago where more than 30 professionals will compete against a few local first time "dodsers" for the title competition being held in the tropics for the first time ever on August 9. The main competition kicks off at 4 pm.

The Charlotteville rhythm section got the tempo going at the tiny fishing village where hundreds of local enthusiasts turned out to see professional "dodsers" take part in the-championship being held for the first time in Tobago.