Diversification for export markets

THE EDITOR: While Dr Keith Rowley and others emphasise diversification for export markets, they often overlook the urgent need to reduce TT’s heavy dependence on oil and gas. This over-reliance exposes us to fluctuating energy prices and economic volatility.

Most shipments from China, Europe, and other regions are offloaded in Panama and the Dominican Republic, with the added challenge of high freight costs and tariffs that make our products like rum and sugar less competitive globally.

Furthermore, the current logistics infrastructure hampers our ability to export efficiently and earn US dollars, as much of our trade is settled in TT dollars – limiting foreign exchange inflows and affecting our balance of payments. The closure of local sugar production, combined with the high costs of importing sugar and vehicles, diminishes our forex reserves and drives up import bills on food and transport.

The real need is a comprehensive strategy to build value-added industries, improve logistics, and develop alternative sectors like tourism, manufacturing, and agriculture. Emphasising local beneficiation, reducing freight costs through better regional co-operation, and incentivising industries that generate foreign exchange are critical steps.

Without tackling the root dependency on oil and gas, diversification remains superficial – something that benefits only a few, while the economy and country-wide stability suffer long-term.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail