Debutant Hasan Nawaz guides Pakistan to five-wicket win in 1st ODI vs Windies

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz hits a six during the third T20 match against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 3. AP PHOTO -

Pakistan continued their winning momentum on Caribbean soil when they got a five-wicket win over the West Indies in the first match of their three-game One-Day International (ODI) series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on August 8.

Chasing a target of 281, things got a little nervy for Pakistan, particularly as they lost the set pair of Babar Azam (47 off 64 balls) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (53 off 69) in the middle overs. However, the Pakistanis were steered to 284 for five with seven balls remaining by the pair of Hussain Talat (41 not out off 37) and debutant Hasan Nawaz (63 not out off 54). Together, Nawaz and Talat put on an unbroken 104 for the sixth wicket, with the former copping the Man of the Match award after hitting the winning boundary off West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph (two for 65).

Earlier, after being sent to have first strike in the day/night affair, the Windies were bowled out for 280 in 49 overs as Pakistan quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi (four for 51) and Naseem Shah (three for 55) led the attack despite having expensive returns.

The Windies lost opening batsman Brandon King (four) in the first over to Shaheen, but fellow opener Evin Lewis (60 off 62) and Keacy Carty (30 off 39) got the hosts back on track with a 77-run partnership for the second wicket. West Indies then had a bit of a slip, as Carty and Lewis fell to the spin of Sufiyan Muqeem (one for 52) and Saim Ayub (one for 48) respectively, with Sherfane Rutherford (ten) falling to the off-spin of Salman Ali Agha (one for 44).

At the fall of Rutherford’s wicket, the West Indies were on 136 for four and then got a much-needed partnership of 64 between captain Shai Hope (55 off 77) and Roston Chase (53 off 54). In the last ten overs, though, the Windies lost as many as six wickets as Shaheen and Shah returned with devastating effect at the back end.

Batting at number eight, Gudakesh Motie hit a quickfire 31 off 18 to help the hosts to 280. In the end, though, the regional team’s total seemed about 20 runs short as the rookie Nawaz overcame a slow start to successfully guide his team to victory.

The second ODI will bowl off from 9.30 am in Tarouba, on August 10.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES - 280 from 49 overs (Evin Lewis 60, Shai Hope 55, Roston Chase 53; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4/51, Naseem Shah 3/55) vs PAKISTAN - 284/5 from 48.5 overs (Hassan Nawaz 63 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 53, Babar Azam 47; Shamar Joseph 2/65, R Chase 1/41). Pakistan won by five wickets.