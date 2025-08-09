Calypsonians sad at Funny's funeral

Claudette Williamson, wife of Donric "Master Funny" Williamson, says her goodbyes at his funeral at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on August 8. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

FRIENDS, family and members of the calypso fraternity who turned out to pay tribute to the late Donric "Master Funny” Williamson on August 8 expressed disappointment at the low turnout at his funeral at the Grandstand, Queen’s Park Savannah. Williamson died on July 30 at age 84.

Approximately 50 people turned out to honour Williamson, many of them calypsonians who knew and performed with him for years. Among those in attendance were Joan Yuille-Williams, Karene Asche, Devon Seales, Phillip “Black Sage” Murray, Morel “King Luta” Peters, Duane O’Connor, Shirlaine Hendrickson, Michael Anthony “Sugar Aloes” Osouna, Joseph “The Mighty Lingo” Vautor-Laplaceliere, David Bereaux, Llewellyn “Short Pants” McIntosh, Winston "De Alberto" Albert, Eric "Pink Panther" Taylor, Mark “Mighty Contender” John, Frank Martineau, Lennox Toussaint and Bunny Bynoe, among others. None of the members of the National Carnival Commission’s new board were present at the funeral.

Calypsonian Daniel “Trinidad Rio” Brown was the first to make the sentiment known.

“With due consideration and respect to everyone here this morning, I kinda disappointed. I was here at Shadow and Explainer funeral and I was expecting the same kind of turnout. All here was supposed to be rammed out. Plain talk, bad manners, I know people wouldn’t like what I have to say.”

“For all the contribution Funny made, he spent two days on a stretcher waiting on a bed. I’m not blaming any particular administration. I blaming Funny, because that was him being consistent with the name he chose. I tell young people these days, ‘when you’re coming into kaiso, be careful of the name you choose, because Funny was funny, and he had nothing.”

Albert said he was disappointed that Williamson had been singing in the Calpyso Revue six times in 2025, even though he was ill, because he needed money.

Williamson’s widow Claudette said he was the best in the world.

“I’ve never known what it means to be hungry or do without.”

Brother Randolph Williamson told attendees the family was grateful for their love and attention.

“I knew him before he was Funny. He was born on 30A Clifton Street, referred to as behind the bridge. When he was about six years old, the family relocated to Morvant, where he attended Morvant RC School until he was about 14/15. He represented the school in cricket, soccer and athletics and carried these schools into the Cipriani Boys team after leaving school. He was an avid Boy Scout, which gave him the discipline and determination to get things done.”

He said Williamson worked as a painter for many years and then became interested in the guitar.

“This love of music piqued his passion for music and calypso in particular. Even prior to this, he had a sharp sense of twisting words and events by planting a double meaning into the simplest thought or word. He always captured the attention of his audience.”

Reverend Pastor Shawn Randoo said Williamson’s passing was a sign that people should take time to do some soul-searching about the purpose of their existence. He said Williamson sang songs which were relevant to many issues in TT, having composed over 300 songs.

Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool shared several memories of Williamson, who he met in 1967 and sang with in many calypso tents. He said Williamson treated children and calypsonians well because he understood their contribution to society.

“When people say Funny was a very funny man, I don’t know if you realise Funny was a very serious calypsonian. He made you laugh but he didn’t laugh. He loved words. ‘Day before yesterday, tomorrow would be yesterday’. He loved puns. While Spoiler might have given you jokes to laugh, Funny was very serious about taking the words and making fun out of them, but trying to give a message to all Trinidadians and Tobagonians.”

Liverpool shared that Williamson was inducted into the Sunshine Awards Hall of Fame in October 2024, he had a space among his other trophies “for all the years allyuh didn’t give me the Hall of Fame award, and for all the awards that people didn’t give me, so I leave that space for all of them to know that they have plenty more awards to give Funny for my contribution to calypso.”

He said Williamson, when asked what his fee was, would often say, “’Make me smile.’ In other words, you can’t pay me, but make me smile. If you make me smile, then you have paid well. I learned that from Funny and I have kept that all my life.”

McIntosh said he had never heard Williamson use obscenities.

“I never heard a raised voice, I never heard him, always a very gentle soul and I respected that about him.”

McIntosh said he played Williamson’s music on radio for four hours on August 3 and did not get to play many of his songs before time ran out. He said people kept calling in to request songs and say how much they enjoyed the music.