Borde: Coach DJ Bravo will add flair to TKR

Dwayne Bravo dances after Trinbago Knight Riders take a wicket at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on September 9, 2016. FILE PHOTO -

Long-standing Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) manager Colin Borde says there will be no complacency from the squad for the fast-approaching 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season as they hunt a fifth title in the marquee regional T20 tournament.

The 2025 CPL season bowls off on August 14, with the four-time champions TKR – the winningest team in the tournament's history – scheduled to bowl off their campaign with a clash against 2021 champs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 17.

TKR will play two more matches on the road against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (Augsut 20) and reigning champs St Lucia Kings (August 24), before beginning their five-game home leg against the Falcons at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba on August 27. TKR will play all their home matches at the Tarouba venue this season.

With former West Indies and TKR captain Dwayne Bravo taking over as the TT franchise's coach for the 2025 campaign, Borde is promising an enterprising brand of cricket which he believes can culminate with a title.

"We do have the experience of Dwaye Bravo, not just as a player, but now he passes that on to his coaching ability. I think the way he played with flair, flamboyance and precision, this is a team that's prepared to play attacking and exciting cricket," Borde told Newsday, during the team's training session at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on August 8.

"But we have to think the game. As a group, we've had the conversation. We're here to try and win a tournament, we're here to play exciting cricket and we're hoping the fans will come out."

Last season, TKR finished third during the preliminary phase. However, they were controversially knocked out in the eliminator match against Barbados Royals in an encounter which saw their innings cut short in the final over due to a power outage at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Royals won via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method in a truncated chase.

This year, TKR fans would hope their team's light can shine well beyond the eliminator match and Borde reckons the team has now assembled the right blend of youth and experience to make a meaningful run.

"We're trying to mix and match. We're not only thinking about one tournament, but we're thinking about future tournaments and the future of TKR," Borde said. "I think everybody is happy with the selection and also, we want number five. To do that, we have to work hard. We have a really good team. It's about bringing all the elements together and ensuring we execute as one unit."

With the 41-year-old Bravo, one of the most decorated players in CPL history, now taking up a different role, TKR have rolled back the years a bit and have summoned the services of two stalwarts who have led them to titles in the past – the left-handed pair of Darren Bravo, 36, and New Zealand's Colin Munro, 38.

Borde said the experience and quality of both players are undeniable and the team is delighted to have their services once more.

"Dwayne Bravo has handpicked them all with his selection committee," Borde said, referring to the selection of Darren and overseas veterans such as Munro, opening batsman Alex Hales and seamer Mohammad Amir.

"The inclusion of Darren Bravo and Colin Munro, what we've done is we've brought back a sort of synergy we had in the team previously. Both guys also come with a lot of experience and an understanding of the type of cricket we love to play and what has made us successful."

Star power certainly isn't lacking in the TKR setup, with West Indies regulars such as Keacy Carty and Akeal Hosein also included in a 17-man squad which features other household names such as Joshua Da Silva, Ali Khan and former West Indies standouts Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell and the ever-reliable mystery spinner Sunil Narine. Though the team is filled with big-name players, Borde said the focus cannot – and will not drop.

"There will be no complacency. We can guarantee that. That doesn't exist in this team. We want the title and we expect we're going to come here to work for it. It doesn't matter what team you have, you have to do the job. Those are great names with great experience, but their experience will also tell them you have to be laser-like focused if you want to win a title, and this group is ready to go."

The team's last title came in the 2020 season when they hammered St Lucia by eight wickets in the Tarouba final. If Bravo's charges have their way, they could land the elusive number five in 2025.