Autopsy on Jasher Francois postponed

Jasher Francois - Photo courtesy Aaron Francois' Facebook page

AN independent autopsy on six-year-old Jasher Francois that was scheduled for August 9 has been postponed to August 10.

Jasher's father Aaron Francois provided this information on August 9.

In a post on social media, Francois said, "The second autopsy for my son be been rescheduled for tomorrow August 10. Please continue to keep my family in your prayers...#JUSTICE FOR JASHER"

Francois did not elaborate on the reasons for the postponement.

The autopsy was supposed to have taken place at Guide's Funeral Home, San Fernando.

The Francois family commissioned a second autopsy for Jasher after they were not satisfied with the first autopsy done on him after he died at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital on August 7.

That autopsy concluded that he died from aspiration pneumonitis – a condition caused by inhaling sterile gastric contents, like stomach acid.

In a video on her Facebook page on August 8, Jasher's mother Yhnique called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Health Minister Lackram Bodoe for a thorough investigation and an independent autopsy into the tragedy.

A subsequent statement from the Health Ministry said, "The Minister of Health...has taken immediate steps to initiate the investigation, to ensure that all relevant facts are gathered swiftly and transparently."

The family said they also received a call from Bodoe after posting the video.