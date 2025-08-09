Attack politics must come to end

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander - GREVIC ALVARADO

THE EDITOR: In many of my previous articles I pointed out that the greatest threat to citizens of TT are the criminals who continue to rain terror without fear of apprehension.

I reiterate to all that criminals do not act based on race, religion or political persuasion; they act on their evil and rouge intentions. While citizens continue to fight and bash each other on social media about PNM and UNC and who is to blame, crime continues to be a runaway horse that affects us all.

While viewing the debate in Parliament to extend the state of emergency (SoE), I felt a few emotions and gathered a few opinions that I wish to share. I would have liked to hear from the Minister of Defence and the Minister of Homeland Security. These men hold significant portfolios pertaining to crime. Contributions from them should have been compulsory.

During an SoE the Attorney General and ministers with responsibility for the police and other arms of the protective services have a duty to report to the nation on results of the SoE. It is is a time when citizens have lost some rights and as such it should not be taken lightly.

Make no mistake, I support the SoE fully, just as most right-thinking citizens do. However, it should not be used as a political or campaigning tool, nor as a crime-fighting plan. I disdain the narrative that someone who speaks out or has a differing opinion must be labelled an agent of the opposing political party. This foolishness has to stop. It can very well be the reason why the country is in the situation with crime today.

The opposition, to the surprise of the government, voted in favour of the SoE extension. This is commendable. It shows that it is willing to do what's necessary for the safety of citizens.

The contribution by the MP Stuart Young was very efficacious in explaining the law in simple terms pertaining to the SoE. Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles contributed calmly and collectively and brought to the forefront the concerns of citizens. The Prime Minister also made a strong contribution.

What disappoints me is the way politicians continuously attack each other personally in the Parliament. The "one-day" prime minister narrative towards Young has gotten old and unnecessary. Come on, he was once a prime minister, a position most people never hold.

The PM herself has been attacked in the past about her age and health, yet she managed to lead the UNC to victory in the general election. This should be a lesson to all that personal attacks no longer create leverage or a propensity for support and success at the polls.

Beckles was attacked personally, Barry Padarath and his child were attacked unnecessarily and disgustingly as well. This type of politics has to come to an end for this country to progress. To have logical thinking, educated and progressive citizens, our leaders have to create the avenues and lead by example. Our country will become what the citizens have within them.

While a bit of picong is expected in politics, the personal attacks and cheap unnecessary "war" between the government and the opposition have to end. Our leaders cannot call for the citizens to unite against crime while they fight and segregate for political mileage.

We have hard-working government members and we have hard-working opposition members. Together we can overcome all negativity for the greater good of our beloved country. According to Henry Ford, "coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress. Working together is success."

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando