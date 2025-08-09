All Sectors Netball to host youth development programme

Trinidad and Tobago girls under-16 netballers train against Spartom's Netball Club, Mandela Park, St Clair on April 3. - FILE PHOTO

The Courts All Sectors Netball League will host its fifth edition of a youth development programme for netballers under the age of 16.

The programme will be held from August 11-13, August 15, and August 18-22, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua, from 10 am to 3 pm.

With a strong emphasis on holistic player development, the initiative is designed to build capacity in the mental, physical, and technical aspects of the game, while promoting healthy lifestyles and a genuine love for netball among young athletes.

Six teams have confirmed their participation in this year’s programme. These include Arima United, Barataria Nettaz, Cardinals, Soul City, Netball Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-14 team, and the Northeast/Southeast Development Academy.

Each team will work alongside experienced coaches “who are committed to the growth and advancement of the sport at the grassroots level,” a TT Netball Association statement said on August 5.

Beyond the competitive action on court, participants will also be exposed to several educational components, including bench officiating, practical umpiring, understanding the rules and protocols of the game, and learning the respective roles of players and officials.

A key segment of the programme will focus on the Netball Code of Conduct, ensuring that participants develop not only as athletes but also as responsible ambassadors for the sport.