Acting Prisons Commissioner puts trust in God: We will win this fight

Participants raise their hands prayer during the TTPS Word, Worship and Warfare service at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. August 9, 2025 - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

EVEN as tensions continue to rise behind prison walls, acting Prisons Commissioner Hayden Forde is assuring everyone that they will overcome this hurdle with help from God. He said while it may seem like the devil is "having his way" in the country, no weapon formed against them shall prosper.

Forde was speaking at the Police Service's prayer forum titled Worship, Word and Warfare at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on August 9.

It was his first public speech since being appointed acting commissioner after acting commissioner Carlos Corraspe went on vacation leave on August 7.

As the country remains under a state of emergency (SoE), law enforcement has since indicated there have been orchestrated plots from behind prison walls to kill key public officials.

Forde told the audience at the Grand Stand that it was a good day because God ordained it and "saw it fit" to give them life to "carry out his purpose."

He added that that he may deviate in his speech.

"I know we are facing numerous challenges in the national security landscape. I know it appears as though the devil is having his way. But I declare today that no weapon formed against us shall prosper. We stand on God's word (and) we will not be defeated," he said as the audience erupted into praise and applause.

Quoting the book of Psalms chapter 30, verse five from the bible, he assured, "Weeping will endure for a night, but trust me, joy cometh in the morning."

He said the prison service supports all arms of the criminal justice system, especially the police as they have been collaborating in a major way.

"We have been unearthing so many things that we don't put in the public space to ensure that the public remains safe.

"Not because something did not happen, it is not meant to happen. But for God, for our leaders that trust that God will lead us in the right path...lead us to that place where our officers will be proud of us and they will follow."

As he looked back at the Prison Service's worship team for the event, he thanked his officers for their efforts, noting that they "fight every day.

"...And it is different, but trust me. We may be persecuted but we are not abandoned. We may be struck down but we will never be destroyed. We will lead and we will ensure that public safety is foremost in our mind, and we are going to win this fight."