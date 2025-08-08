Women police launch 70th anniversary celebrations

Police women during International Women's Day celebrations in Aranguez on March 7, 2024. - File photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE police service has announced the start of its 70th anniversary celebrations in honour of female officers, beginning August 8. This historic celebration marks seven decades of dedicated service, courage and leadership by the women of the service since their first enlistment in 1955.

A media statement on August 8 said the month-long observance will include a series of events aimed at honouring past pioneers, highlighting current contributions, and inspiring future generations of women in law enforcement. This year’s theme is Honouring the legacy, embracing the future – 70 years of service, shielded by faith.

Activities are scheduled for each Friday leading up to the anniversary date, August 29, and are expected to feature commemorative events, community outreach and reflections on the role and impact of women in policing.

The statement quoted DCP Suzette Martin, chairperson of the 70th Anniversary Planning Committee, as saying: “This 70th anniversary is not only a celebration of history, but a moment of reflection, pride and unity. We invite the public to join us as we honour the past, uplift the present, and shape the future of policing in TT.”

The police encourage the public to follow their channels for updates on upcoming activities, including the thanksgiving service on August 8, and the inauguration ceremony and gala dinner on August 29, which will conclude the celebratory period.