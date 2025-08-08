Why climate change laws matter locally

Hriday Sarma -

ON ANY given weekend, Maracas Beach buzzes with life – families savouring bake and shark, children running along the golden sands, the steady rhythm of the waves promising comfort. It’s a cherished image of life in TT.

But beneath the surface, an existential threat is brewing – one that could reshape this idyllic scene forever. Sea levels are rising, temperatures climbing, and storms growing fiercer. If unchecked, climate change will erode not just our coastlines, but the very fabric of our communities. That’s why our country needs robust climate change laws – not tomorrow, but now.

As a Small Island Developing State, TT is among the most vulnerable to the devastating impacts of climate change. Rising sea levels threaten coastal infrastructure and homes. Warming oceans jeopardise marine biodiversity and the fishing industry. Extreme weather events, such as the 2018 flash floods, have already caused millions in damage, displacing families and destroying livelihoods. These cascading risks demand more than acknowledgement – they require firm, enforceable legislation to protect our people, economy, and environment.

Thankfully, the nation has taken steps to address this crisis. The National Climate Change Policy provides strategic guidance for transitioning to a low-carbon economy, focusing on reducing emissions and enhancing resilience. Additionally, the National Adaptation Plan, 2023, outlines sector-specific strategies for mitigating impacts, particularly in agriculture, coastal resources, water management, and public health. These are commendable efforts, but they remain just that – plans. For these ambitions to translate into real-world benefits, they need the force of law.

Laws create accountability. Unlike policies subject to political cycles and shifting priorities, legislation provides a binding mandate to act. It sets enforceable limits on greenhouse gas emissions, holds polluters accountable, and establishes frameworks for integrating renewable energy into our grid.

With TT contributing 0.05 per cent of global emissions – yet ranking among the highest per capita emitters in the region – it is imperative to enforce reduction targets. We owe it to our ocean-facing children to implement stringent measures aligned with the global Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C.

While laws target emissions at a national level, they also foster resilience at the community level. This is especially relevant for the 46 per cent of Trinidadians and Tobagonians living in rural areas, where climate impacts are more pronounced. Legislation around sustainable land use can regulate deforestation and promote reforestation in critical areas like the Northern Range. Similarly, laws mandating efficient water use can help us adapt to drought conditions, preserving supplies for agriculture and households.

At the same time, strong climate laws can offer economic opportunity. As we shift from fossil fuels to greener alternatives, new sectors like renewable energy, eco-tourism, and green construction will generate sustainable jobs. Tobago, a tourism-dependent jewel, stands to benefit from investment in solar power and eco-friendly accommodations that attract climate-conscious travellers. Legally binding incentives can ensure businesses step up.

But let’s not romanticise the transition – it won’t be easy. Climate laws will ruffle feathers, particularly in the energy sector, where oil and gas account for 40 per cent of our GDP. Placing caps on emissions and pushing for renewable energy adoption will require hard trade-offs. Yet clinging to oil and gas as our economic lifeblood is short-sighted. The global energy market is changing – demand for fossil fuels is plateauing as countries ramp up renewables. By dragging our feet, we risk being left behind.

For the general population, accountability works both ways. Laws are not mere words on paper – they should encourage citizens to adopt sustainable lifestyles by outlining roles and responsibilities. Mandatory recycling programmes, for instance, can reduce waste and emissions. Public awareness campaigns linked to such programmes can guide people on how seemingly small actions – like switching to reusable bags or conserving electricity – contribute to a greater cause.

Climate legislation must also be inclusive. It cannot be just a top-down approach dictated by policymakers. Engaging communities in drafting and implementation ensures laws reflect grassroots realities. Take, for example, fisherfolk in Cedros or Blanchisseuse. Rising sea temperatures and shifting fish migration patterns have already disrupted their livelihoods. Any law addressing marine protection must account for their experiences and involve them in shaping solutions.

Just as importantly, climate laws must prioritise gender equity. Women in rural areas – often key players in household and agricultural decisions – face unique vulnerabilities during climate crises. Including provisions for gender-sensitive adaptation plans, like women-targeted training for alternative livelihoods, ensures no one is left behind.

While we occasionally debate stronger guidelines, the global urgency leaves no room for delay. Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Minister Swaratsingh recently said, “Climate change is not tomorrow’s issue – it’s here, and it’s pressing.” He is absolutely correct. Waiting only raises the cost of inaction – financially and in human terms.

Other nations offer valuable lessons. Jamaica’s Climate Change Policy Framework integrates climate action into national development, and its 2024 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP-2), approved by Cabinet, targets 50 per cent renewables by prioritising wind, hydro, solar, and battery energy storage for grid stability. Barbados, meanwhile, is pivoting to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030. TT must not lag behind. Our laws must reflect the challenges of a dual-island state and our duty as stewards of globally significant ecosystems.

It’s time that climate change laws became more than a peripheral policy issue or something we discuss at conferences. These laws are not abstract – they are a lifeline. They safeguard our homes during hurricanes, our coastlines from erosion, and our economy from collapse. Most importantly, they offer hope – a vision of a TT that protects both its people and its natural heritage.

The need is clear, the tools are within reach, and the time is now. Let’s hold ourselves accountable – not just to TT, but to every future generation calling these islands home.

Dr Hriday Sarma is an advocate specialising in cross-border trade matters and a senior fellow at South Asia Democratic Forum, Brussels