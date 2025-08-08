Warner warns Al-Rawi on extradition comments

Jack Warner during a UNC rally in San Fernando on August 8, 2023. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

FORMER FIFA vice president Jack Warner has accused former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi of making “untimely and inappropriate” public statements about his ongoing legal battle, warning that further commentary could lead to legal action.

In a statement on August 7, Warner said he is depending on the Judiciary to handle his case “impartially, following due process and the rule of law.”

He said Al-Rawi’s recent remarks about the matter risk undermining his right to a fair hearing and could sway public opinion with “speculation and legal posturing.”

“These statements, given their tone, content, and timing, prejudice ongoing legal proceedings,” Warner said. “They infringe upon my right to a fair hearing and risk contaminating public discourse.”

The former government minister, who is fighting extradition to the United States to face multiple corruption-related charges, warned Al-Rawi that continued public commentary “borders on defamation” and may prompt him to take legal action.

“If he wishes to present arguments, let him do so within the courtroom, not from behind a microphone or political podium,” Warner said.

He added that the matter is not only about defending his name but about “protecting the integrity of the legal process in Trinidad and Tobago.” Warner called on Al-Rawi to “desist immediately” from further public comment on the case.

Warner has challenged the legality of his extradition process, initiated in 2015 during Al-Rawi’s tenure as attorney general. Earlier this week it was revealed that Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, has ordered an investigation of the State’s prior handling of Warner’s extradition.