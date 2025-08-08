[UPDATED] Alexander: Prisons Commissioner sent on vacation leave

Acting Prisons Commissioner Carlos Corraspe. -

HOMELAND Security Minister Roger Alexander confirmed that acting Prisons Commissioner Carlos Corraspe has been sent on leave.

However, he says the decision was not linked to the ongoing state of emergency (SoE).

Corraspe went on leave on August 7, during the height of the SoE declared on July 18 and extended by Parliament on July 28 for a further three months after police intelligence pointed to inmates at the Maximum Security Prison plotting to kill key official in law enforcement and justice sectors in an attempt to destabilise the country.

Speaking with Newsday on August 8, Alexander said the government had "chosen" to send Corraspe on leave.

When pressed on this, Alexander said it was a strategic move.

“Everything going forward, is really strategic. and aligned with, the information that we have. So we, we have chosen to do certain things in order to accomplish certain things. So it's not, any vendetta against anybody or anything like that. Mr Corraspe is going on his leave and I hope that he enjoys his leave.”

He said Corraspe, who was appointed acting commissioner in July 2024, had accrued more than 200 days’ vacation leave. Officers are not allowed to accumulate more than 90 days' leave.

“People will see things and make a whole thing about it,” said Alexander.

“Everything was totally above board,” he added. He said Corraspe was not the only officer made to take their excess vacation leave.

Reached for comment, Corraspe said that while he had nothing much to say about it, his leave was not administrative but rather vacation leave.

“I don’t want to go into further particulars, but it is leave in excess of what I am entitled to.”

He asked people to stop speculating on social media about the reason for his being sent on leave.

"As far as I know, I have leave in excess, and I am on vacation leave because of that.”

This story was originally published with the headline Prison chief sent on leave and has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

Hayden Forde has been appointed to act as Prison Commissioner, Newsday was told.

