THA launches Panorama this weekend: Beverley Ramsey-Moore pushes pan tourism

Panorama champions Exodus are among the six conventional bands playing at Woodford Square on August 11 for World Steelpan Day celebrations. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

PAN TRINBAGO president Beverley Ramsey-Moore is promising yet another big surprise at this year’s World Steelpan Day celebrations. However, a big talking point at this year’s event will be pan tourism.

The body plans to develop its global operations even more, she said in a recent phone interview.

With Woodford Square already set up for events on August 11, Ramsey-Moore said the body, like in years gone by, will be sharing with its audiences a next big step for the national instrument.

The day’s celebratory events will include eight single pan bands lining the streets from Piccadilly Street to Woodford Square from 5 pm and then formal celebrations will begin at 6 pm at the square. Panorama champions Exodus are among the six conventional bands playing there.

She anticipates this year will see another massive celebration.

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin and Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne are expected to deliver speeches at the formal part of the celebrations.

Pan organisations around the world will also tune in on that day, she added.

“One of the things we were able to do, successfully, was to ensure our partners around the world will be having celebrations on World Steelpan Day and there are those who will be having celebrations for the entire week.

“Pan is not only alive here in Trinidad and Tobago but there has also been a resurgence in pan around the world. It is because of the work we are doing here, it is transcending borders.”

Ramsey-Moore said the body was working assiduously to build on pan’s global ascendancy.

The body has been sharing its adjudication system with international bodies and while also sharing personnel skilled in this with them.

“Our tuners, arrangers and players are already out there, promoting and working alongside all of the steelbands. We look forward to the continued development of the entire ecosystem.

“As we promote pan tourism. This is the big thing that will come out of our World Steelpan Day events.”

Pan tourism was a concept being championed locally and internationally as it was about revenue generation, she added.

“The country needs a boost in foreign exchange and, based on the work we are doing, I think, we, too, can make a significant contribution to the GDP.”

Although pan was symbolically and legislatively adopted as part of the redesigned Coat of Arms, Pan Trinbago still remains uncertain as to what would happen since new money that was supposed to have been printed with the new design was halted.

It was reported in June that Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo instructed Central Bank to halt printing new $100 polymer bills featuring the redesigned Coat of Arms.

Ramsey-Moore said when she heard the announcement she felt like Alice in Wonderland.

“I am giving the government time to settle in. A number of people would have reached out to me to find out, ‘What is happening?.’”

She added that she was waiting with bated breath to see what would happen.

“This was just not a motion that was supported by just one side of the house. The entire house supported the motion to have the national musical instrument of TT on the Coat of Arms.

“There was not one descenting voice.”

Despite this she reminded TT that pan was about unity.

She said the recently concluded Toronto Panorama on August 1 showed the instrument’s people to bring all kinds of people together.

“Pan is Trinidad and Tobago. There is nothing about race, there is nothing about religion. It is the sound of a rhythm, the beat of a nation, the soul of the nation.

“Whether it is the African or tassa drum, it came from a beat,” she said.

She said the body will continue to advocate that pan is love, it is unity and it is not for one race but it is the sum of all that is good about TT.

World Steelpan Day’s events are expected to end at 11 pm.

This weekend pan month activities continue with prayer and pan jams.

On August 9, there will be several pan jams throughout the country as pan month continues.

There will be one in each region.

Tobago’s pan jam will also be the launch of the Tobago House of Assembly’s Panorama called Pan Omega.

It is the last Panorama to be launched around the world, Ramsey-Moore said.

It is expected to be held on October 18.

On August 10, the organisation will host its thanksgiving service called Pan on a High Note of Praise at its 55 Dundonald Street, Port of Spain headquarters.