Tariffs: a disease for every cure

Paolo Kernahan -

THE LATEST iteration of the tariffathon emanating from the White House comes as blowback from the Jeffrey Epstein files intensified beyond containment. Donald Trump’s tariffs are nothing if not versatile: they are a geopolitical cudgel, economic fulcrum and tool of misdirection.

This week, India faced a 50 per cent shakedown from the "Oval Office Don;" an ever-tightening vice to force the Narendra Modi government to stop buying Russian oil. Canada was threatened with tariff retaliation for declaring Palestine a state, albeit belatedly. Given Trump’s shortcomings in diplomacy and international trade negotiations, the old ways will have to do – walk in a heavy-footed manner and carry a big stick.

No one should be surprised that Trump is running the White House and, by extension, the US the same way he ran his businesses. As was the case for his balsa wood empire, there will be incalculable losses owed to this brand of schizophrenic governance. Rest assured these losses will be felt most acutely by ordinary citizens and businesses that support this presidency, not the front-and-centre billionaires manipulating their rented marionette.

Every nation on Earth seems caught up in an interminable and ultimately futile game of sycophancy. World leaders probably spend more time than is reasonable trying to muster ways to placate a mercurial White House.

The objective of this administration, which was widely advertised during the last campaign cycle, is to dismantle the federal government completely. The Republican Party had successfully sold the public on the idea of a broken system. As such, once elected, it had to really go in there and break it and then make a show of offering the fix, like an arsonist firefighter.

This was initially ably abetted by DOGE and its crazed, chainsaw-wielding commando Elon Musk – at least until Musk made the cardinal sin of absorbing too much of Trump’s sunshine. Musk and his bro squad in DOGE, however, did manage to make it so that thousands of federal workers no longer had to wake up to go to work, on account of eliminating their jobs. Many of these employees, liberated from the drudgery of a steady job and the burden of a reliable paycheck, were the MAGA faithful. As the saying goes, you’re going to feel some pain and discomfort until the doctor feels better.

It’s easy to forget that while DOGE was busy administering the cure at home, MAGA was spreading the disease of dysfunction around the world with a regime of tariffs – many of which were unceremoniously dropped not long after their application because of massive domestic fallout. Cars, for example, doubled in price in ways that were predicted but no one would hear until it was felt.

Republican supplicants were dispatched to the media and podcasts to re-educate educated voters about how tariffs work. The story became (and continues to this day) that billions in tariffs are “pouring” into the US. Forget what you heard; tariffs aren’t paid by American businesses through higher costs to consumers. That’s propaganda from the loony left.

The government collected US$30 billion in tariff revenue just last month – a fact that Trump is happy to repeat at every opportunity a mic presents itself. He even boldly declared that the administration is mulling over the idea of tariff rebate checks for every American.

Given that these tariff payments are coughed up by US businesses extracting higher prices from consumers, collecting a rebate check would then be like cutting off your arm and hoping to get it back someday. Except those checks aren’t likely to materialise. They didn’t know when the idea was first dangled over the heads of voters when DOGE was the central focus of MAGA’s winning ways.

The President also announced Wednesday plans for a 100 per cent tariff on chips and semiconductors. It won’t, however, apply to companies manufacturing in the US, which should seem obvious. The move is meant to “encourage” more businesses to do their manufacturing at home, but no one seems keen on explaining how the public will react to a US$3,500 iPhone or how corporate giants will adjust to slimmed-down profits.

None of that matters to Trump. When the declining job numbers tell an unflattering truth about the likely impact of Trump’s tariffonomics, fire the statistics chief and call the game rigged. The game is only rigged when it doesn’t go in his favour – the entire electoral system was rotten to the core, at least until Trump won again. When every problem is a nail, a blunt instrument is the answer, and “the Don” is the very best blunt instrument there is.