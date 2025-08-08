Spartans TT basketballers star at AAU tourneys

Spartans TT's grade-ten team won the Summer Hoops Mania AAU tournament in Florida. -

SPARTANS TT flexed their muscles with impressive performances in back-to-back Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) tournaments in the US recently.

The TT youth basketball club competed in the Summer Hoops Mania and Rising Star Mania, clinching championship titles, MVP honours, and the respect of the American basketball fraternity.

In a media release, Spartans TT director Garvin Warwick expressed his delight at the club's showing

He said, “This marks the first time a fully local TT high school basketball team has competed in back-to-back AAU tournaments and returned home with multiple titles. We’ve made history, and I’m incredibly proud of this group.

"Spartans TT’s performance serves as an inspiration to young athletes across the Caribbean, proving that with hard work, discipline, and the right opportunities, Caribbean basketball can thrive on the global stage."

The first tournament, Summer Hoops Mania, was hosted at the Miramar Youth Enrichment Center on July 26-27 in Florida.

Spartans TT's grade-ten team stole the spotlight, clinching the championship title with a 62-50 victory over Triple Threat Miami in the final. The dynamic duo of Zachary Julien and William Francis led the charge, outplaying a field of star-studded US teams.

Spartans TT also had wins over Sunrise Hoopers (62-46), K4Elite (82-68) and G Block Elite (60-55).

Julien was named MVP while Francis earned an all-tournament award.

The Spartans high school division team started strong with a 64-23 blowout win over Hot Shots, but fell short in their next two games, losing to Blaze Hoops and Top Risers, ending their run prematurely.

At the Rising Star Mania the following weekend in Florida, the Spartans returned with greater intensity. The grade-ten team battled through to the finals, falling just short against Miami Toprisers (72-50). Their most memorable win came in the semifinal vs Warriors of Jesus, where they rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to force overtime and eventually win 76-71, led by sharpshooter Idriis Martin, who earned all-tournament selection. Spartans' Njeah Sam won the Hustle Award.

In other results, Spartans defeated BFB Elite (73-41), 3 OZ Athletics Bahamas (59-26) and Palm Beach Ace (53-20).

In the high school division, Spartans TT high school team bounced back in spectacular fashion, defeating J2 Wildcats 51-41 in a statement win that turned heads across Miami. Despite a narrow loss to Skee Yee Elite (80-71), the Spartans stormed into the playoffs, thrashing South Florida Waves 69-23.

In a rematch with J2 Wildcats in the finals, Spartans TT dominated once again, winning 57-29, thanks to standout performances from Jedaiah King, Jayden Small, Idriis Martin, and Joshua Soesman, who was named MVP.

Small played beyond his name by averaging a double-double, earning him an all-tournament selection.

Coach Shaka Osborne of the Wildcats, who has Trinidadian roots, said he was pleased to see the TT teams shine.

"I’m just super proud to say you guys are from where I was born. You played the hell out of the tournament and deserve the championship,” he said.

Miami-based coach Ryan Rampersad, also of TT heritage, was present to witness the talent and grit of the Spartans TT team first-hand.

"Spartans TT Basketball Club brings passion, toughness, and teamwork every time they step on the court. Coaches demand a high level of energy, effort, and no-quit attitude. The players show tremendous talent, development in skill, IQ, and athleticism. The club is developing youths and basketball for TT on the right path."

Miami Coral Park Senior High School coach Jason Juarez was high in praise of TT as well.

"It's hard to be upset about losing to this TT Spartans team because of their incredible sportsmanship and passion they demonstrate for the game. That kind of culture is a testament to their coaching staff who have my praise, congratulations, and respect."