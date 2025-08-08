Some measures for the stand-your-ground law

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: I refer to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's proposal to arm law-abiding citizens with firearms so they can protect themselves from the criminal elements tormenting our society.

In an earlier letter I supported her proposed "stand-your-ground" legislation because I agreed then, as I do now, with the view that a man's (woman's) home is his castle and he should be given the equipment and the right to defend it. However, I suggested then and maintain that stringent measures and supporting mechanisms be put in place to avoid or limit undesired consequences from unintentional discharge, or an unsuitable person having a lethal firearm in his possession.

I stated the need for a comprehensive screening process with measures which already exists, namely: for applicants to undergo psychological evaluation, criminal background check, medical examination, and fitness test to assess the suitability of the applicant to safely possess and use a firearm.

It is here proposed that the licences to be granted under this category of stand-your-ground be limited to people who can prove they are legitimately employed or can satisfy prove-your-wealth scrutiny.

Additional measures I suggested were for there to be the prerequisite of having installed in the homes audible warning devices and CCTV surveillance cameras, so that should an intruder enter the premises the audible device would be the first line of defence to warn the intruder not to proceed any further and at the same time alert neighbours of the imminent danger.

The video footage will then be available, if necessary, as evidence to show that the use of the firearm was justified in the circumstances, thereby absolving the householder from prosecution or even the inconvenience of having his/her firearm seized during the course of the normally prolonged police investigation.

Finally, I suggest that the type of firearms to be given preference under the stand-your-ground policy for the householder's protection be shotguns rather than pistols. The reasons are that shotguns will be more intimidating to an intruder, and their range is wider, thereby improving the likelihood of striking a target while reducing the risk of unintentional damage.

It also facilitates more control with the use of both hands when firing, which will reduce the risk of it accidentally falling or being taken form the householder.

In the case of protection of business owners, the better option would likely be the issue of a regular pistol, all applications of course to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

And while addressing the issue of amending the Firearms Act, I would like to suggest an amendment to the definition of a firearm to exclude guns below a certain calibre (say .2mm) that do not discharge ammunition as defined by that act. In particular those air pistols/rifles that are deemed to be firearms requiring FULs to own and use. These guns are the type used in international competitive shooting.

The anomaly here is that they are considered to be firearms only because they contain spiral grooves on the inside of their barrels, the purpose of which is solely to improve accuracy. The calibre, power or velocity of these guns are no different to those commonly known as air rifles (a long gun with a smooth barrel), which conversely do not require a licence to own or use.

This measure is likely to have the additional benefit of rejuvenating the interest and participation in the sport of Olympic shooting, for which the likes of Roger Daniel has made this country proud.

CLEMENT MARSHALL

retired police officer