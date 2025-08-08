SoE regulations expanded to cover weapons, prison contraband

The entrance to the Maximum Security Prison, Golden Grove, Arouca. - File photo

THE scope of the country’s emergency powers under the state of emergency (SoE) has been widened to include tougher controls on weapons and banned prison items, following the signing of the Emergency Powers (Amendment) (No. 4) Regulations, 2025 by President Christine Kangaloo on August 7.

The changes replace the previous focus on firearms with a broader range of prohibited items, introduce new legal definitions, and specifically target the smuggling of contraband into prisons.

The key changes adopts official definitions for “prison” and “prisoner” from the Prisons Act, “weapon” from the Anti-Terrorism Act, and “prohibited article” from the Prisons Act.

The term “firearm” has been removed from the regulations and replaced with the broader category of “weapon,” which can cover knives, explosives, and other dangerous instruments.

It is now an offence to possess any prohibited article if there is reasonable suspicion it has been in a prison, is intended for a prisoner, or is meant to be smuggled into a prison by any means.

The ban on unlawful possession now applies to weapons, ammunition, explosives, and prohibited articles, not just firearms.

Sections of the regulations have been updated so that police powers, search and seizure rules, and penalties cover a broader range of dangerous or banned items.

The SoE was declared on July 18 and extended by Parliament on July 28 for a further three months. A statement issued by the police on July 18 said intelligence pointed to people in prison plotting to destabilise the country.

Ten inmates were relocated to military bases in Chaguaramas while detention orders were issued on July 26 for eight alleged gang leaders who were ordered to be detained at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre, Arima.