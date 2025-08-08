Prison chief sent on leave

Acting Prisons Commissioner Carlos Corraspe. -

ACTING Prisons Commissioner Carlos Corraspe has been placed on administrative leave.

Senior government sources confirmed the development late on August 7.

Newsday understands a senior prison officer was also sent on leave.

Corraspe was appointed acting Commissioner of Prisons by the Public Service Commission in July 2024.

He took on the role with over 35 years of service.

Hayden Forde has been appointed to act as Prison Commissioner, Newsday was told.

The development comes in the wake of a state of emergency declared on July 18, which suggested that inmates at the Maximum Security Prison were conspiring with co-conspirators outside to unleash a reign of terror on law enforcement and justice officials.

Several high-risk inmates, identified as gang leaders, were extracted from Building 13 and relocated to secure facilities at the army and coast guard bases in Chaguaramas.

Eight other suspected gang members were detained under the Emergency Powers Regulations on August 6, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and other serious offences.