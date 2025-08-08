PM, Bodoe offer condolences on death of 6-year-old boy, probe underway

Jasher Francois. - Photo courtesy Aaron Francois' Facebook page

THE Prime Minister and Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe have offered their condolences on the death of Jasher Francois, six, who passed away at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital after being brought in by his mother for a cough.

The Health Ministry in a release on August 8 said "a full and urgent investigation" will be done into the circumstances of Jasher's death. The ministry's releases follows an earlier statement from the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) that it is also probing the medical case.

"The Prime Minister and Minister of Health extends deepest condolences to the Francois family on the passing of six-year-old Jasher Francois and recognises the profound pain of losing a child and extends sincere wishes for comfort and resilience during this time of grief," the ministry stated.

It said the investigation would "ensure that all relevant facts are gathered swiftly and transparently."

Francois' mother, Yhnique Walkins, posted a video to her Facebook page with her husband, Aaron, on August 7 detailing the events surrounding the loss and calling on authorities for a thorough investigation and independent autopsy.

"We are calling on Kamla Persad-Bissessar, you are mother to the nation at the moment, from a mother's heart to yours, please."

They also appealed to Bodoe and San Fernando West MP Dr Michael Dowlath.

According to his parents, Francois was admitted on August 6 after developing a persistent cough on August 3. Doctors advised them that his coughing was likely due to the flu and he would be given treatment in line with the diagnosis.

According to their accounts, Francois was very alert, responsive and otherwise normal until he was given, what they were told was, magnesium sulphate intravenously.

Having witnessed the incident, his father said Francois complained of discomfort and vomiting while being administered the drug, but the nurse assured it would only last about 20 minutes. However, a few minutes later, he became unresponsive and died despite resuscitation efforts by the healthcare team.

"He was ripped away from us. I left my son to come home to bathe and to make some broccoli for him and for my husband to call me, when I thought he calling me to tell me 'Don't forget this for Jasher,' he call me to say: 'Yhanique come now, they kill we son!' It's words that a mother never want to hear," Walkins said.

In its statement on August 8, the SWRHA said a formal case review on the care and management Jasher received in underway.

It said this was "consistent with standard clinical review procedures when such concerns have been raised and the findings will be fully disclosed to the parents upon completion."

"The SWRHA empathises with the parents and relatives of the deceased during this time. Counselling and support services have been made available and will continue to be extended to the parents as they navigate this situation," its release said.