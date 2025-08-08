Murray: WI played for those beyond the boundary

West Indies legend Deryck Murray, left, and cricket historian Reza Abasali. -

PLAYING cricket for West Indies once meant something. That first cap was a proud moment and wearing the maroon afterwards was something to be cherished. Do youngsters in the Caribbean playing in their backyards, for their community teams or school teams still have those aspirations?

West Indies were once the kings of world cricket, dominating the 1980s and the first half of the 1990s. Prior to that, the world started taking notice of the quality of West Indies cricket, led by Sir Clive Lloyd. The regional team went to the inaugural World Cup tournament in England and returned home as heroes.

The performance of the players was felt beyond the boundary as the Caribbean diaspora in England felt a sense of pride in a land where they were eager to feel welcomed. Thousands of West Indians had migrated to England annually in the late 1940s, 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s in search of a better life. It was called the Windrush generation.

West Indians were discriminated against because of their race and were forced to accept low wages and poor housing.

The performance of Lloyd's men lifted the spirits of the West Indians who walked with their heads high, even if it was just for the duration of the tournament.

Murray, in a recent interview with Newsday, reflected on the tournament and what it meant to represent the Caribbean people. The former TT player said, "We were conscious of that aspect of it. The diaspora were always proud of our achievements on the cricket field because that removed them from being second-class citizens wherever they were in the world, and I think it gave them a self-esteem that they could hold their heads up...

"Many were reduced to doing jobs that they were well overqualified for because of the stigmas that were attached at the time. We know from the 50s and 60s that we as cricketers had a responsibility to the diaspora and we were happy to do that."

On June 22, the members of the 1975 West Indies World Cup team were celebrated in memory of the 50th year anniversary of the milestone.

Sir Clive, Sir Vivian Richards, Lance Gibbs, Sir Andy Roberts and Deryck Murray were among those honoured by Cricket West Indies (CWI) at the Wyndham Grand Barbados.

Murray said West Indies were not the only team that benefited from diaspora support as England back then was already a melting pot of races. "You were almost guaranteed a full house at every one of the cricket matches that took place, which actually surprised many of the English hierarchy who actually staged the World Cup. I think they were overwhelmed by the response of all the supporters of all the various teams."

Murray thanked CWI for the honouring the 1975 team.

"It was wonderful to see old teammates, no pun intended on the old," Murray said while laughing.

"It was really nice to see the guys, talk about old times, talk particularly about the World Cup and the ceremony itself was excellent. It is wonderful, again, I think I speak for all of us, to be remembered 50 years later and really be made to feel special."

Asked what made the 1975 team special, Murray said, "We felt that we had a very good team, a very good chance of winning the tournament...We as West Indians teams in the 1950s and 1960s, actually starting to establish ourselves among the Test playing nations and being able to feel that we could come together and we could certainly compete at that level."

Murray said at that time England were the only team playing ODI cricket on a regular basis, with all other teams in with a decent chance of going all the way.

"You knew that this was not by any means going to be a walkover and any team could win, but we were determined that it would be us."

The history of cricket cannot be lost

Retired teacher and cricket historian Reza Abasali was privileged to attend the celebratory function for the 1975 team. Abasali said he was like a kid in a candy store being in the company of West Indies legends.

"The overall atmosphere was just surreal," Abasali said. "I sat at the table of Alvin Kallicharan, Sir Andy Roberts and Collis King...it was just thrilling for me to be a part of."

Abasali said enough is not being done is educate children about the history of West Indies cricket,

as bridging the gap will motivate youngsters to represent their region.

"It is high time that in some form or fashion and I have postulated this last year at the cricket conference at the Hyatt...We need to introduce in some form or fashion the history of West Indies cricket in the academies, the Primary and Secondary School even at small level, so that youngsters would be aware of the legacy and rich culture of our cricketers."

Abasali, who lectured on West Indies cricket history at the National Cricket Academy between 2011 and 2018, said, "There was a template of our success between 1975 and 1995 that youngsters should follow and be inspired by the exploits of the legends of West Indies cricket."

The message must start with the youngsters to encourage "nationalism, patriotism and regionalism."

Abasali, who was 14 when West Indies lifted the inaugural World Cup trophy, recalled the majority of the Caribbean tuning in to their radios to enjoy the historic moment.

"At 14 I could still appreciate (the moment). (The) 1975 victory, it created a wave of celebration throughout not only the West Indies, but the West Indies cricket diaspora."

Sir Clive led West Indies to another World Cup title in 1979, but it was not the only format they dominated. Sir Clive, followed by Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Richie Richardson captained West Indies to a period of supremacy. West Indies did not lose a Test series for 15 years from 1980-1995.

Abasali is hopeful youngsters will be inspired to play the longest format as Test records will forever be the measure of success.