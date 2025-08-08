Hope calls on WI to subdue Pakistan spin threat

West Indies' Jason Holder plays a shot during the first T20 match vs Pakistan in Lauderhill, Florida, on July 31. AP PHOTO -

West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope believes the team’s ability to successfully navigate Pakistan’s spin threat in the middle overs will be crucial to their chances of victory in the opening fixture of a three-match series at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 8, from 2 pm.

Despite Pakistan spinning themselves to a 2-1 T20 victory over the maroon last week, Hope is confident that the batsmen are up to the task.

“I think they're going to throw a lot of spin at us once again, especially in those middle overs,” said Hope in a media conference on August 7. “It's something that we've been a lot better at in the recent past. Just the way we go about and negate that spin, the spin threat in the middle overs, I think that's going to be the deciding factor for us in this series, whether we come out on top or not.”

Hope acknowledged the Pakistani spin threat of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, among others, but believes that once the hosts “get through the power play like we always discuss,” and put the visitors under pressure by negating those bowlers, “then I think everything else will fall into place.”

Hope said the batsmen will once again be heavily relied upon, but called on the bowlers and fielders to help deliver a complete performance. with the team eyeing a fourth straight ODI series win at home.

“We commend the work the batters have been doing for the last couple of seasons, and it's important that we highlight those good performances as well, because we're very quick to cry down our own in the Caribbean.”

“It's great to see the way (Sherfane) Rutherford has been, very consistent. Keacy (Carty) has been showing that constant progression. We're getting a lot more starts from the openers. Evin (Lewis) came back in, showcased his skill in class, Brandon (King) doing his thing at the top. I think our top six, we've been providing that stability that we've been seeking for a little bit of time. It's just for us to continue learning, growing as a batting group. It's important that we understand the batting synergy as a group.”

Hope confirmed the ODI team’s bowling attack is “a slight bit of a concern,” but added that they’ve been getting better, and described their improvements as “no overnight fix.”

“If we can bat well, bowl well and field well, we're going to be a great team going forward.”

Hope said the team is in a good place mentally heading into the opener, especially with the possibility of extending their home ODI dominance.

“I think it's a very positive mood amongst the dressing room, especially some of the recent results that we've had. I think the guys are really looking forward to this one, especially the core group of ODI guys who we've had for the last two years or so.”

“We've shown that success, especially in our own home conditions. So it's something that we're certainly looking forward to, and tomorrow starts another journey, some history that we can create as well. A lot to look forward to from a leadership standpoint, and certainly from the guys who have been around for quite some time.”

He credited the team’s analytical approach and commitment to improvement as key since their absence from the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“That’s the progression that we've been asking for. We looked at where we fell short, we analysed the entire team, seeing ways we can improve. That's what you want to do as a professional team, an elite team. You've got to make sure you keep finding ways to improve.”

Hope added that the players have identified those areas and embraced the knowledge.

“We just put it into practice and trusted that process, and over time the results have been showing a lot more consistently. It’s important for us to keep learning, keep improving, and one day we'll get that perfect number-one spot that we're looking for the ODI team.

West Indies were forced to make a change to their squad ahead of the opening match after all-rounder Matthew Forde dislocated his left shoulder while attempting a catch during an August 6 training session. His absence paves the way for emerging Bajan fast bowler Johann Layne, 21, who gets his first ODI call-up.

“It's something that we've been struggling with for the last couple of weeks. The injuries have been really halting some of that progress that we're looking for, but it still provides another opportunity for someone else to deepen that pool and see what someone else is capable of at this level.

“It's a good opportunity for Johann to come in and showcase his skills as well, learn from the rest of the bowlers, the rest of our players here. It's unfortunate for Matthew, he's been putting a lot of work behind the scenes. He hasn't been playing, but you can see he was always ready to go, especially for this ODI series. It's unfortunate, I wish him well and a speedy recovery.”

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain/wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (captain/wicket-keeper), Amir Jangoo, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Johann Layne, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Joseph, Sherfane Rutherford