Hindu community celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Tying the rakhi on the right wrist of the brother. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

ON August 8, the Hindu community will observe Raksha Bandhan, a sacred celebration that occurs on the purnima tithi (full moon day) of the Hindu month of Shravan, which is roughly July/August of the Gregorian calendar.

According to pundit Navin Omadath Maharaj, spiritual leader of the Munroe Road Shiv Temple, “Raksha Bandhan is a symbolic and special festival that celebrates the unique and extraordinary bond and love shared between a brother and a sister.”

The festival, he explained, comprises two words, raksha which translates to "protection" and bandhan which is the verb "to tie." “As per Sanskrit terminology, the festival signifies “the tie or knot of protection,” said the pundit.

Raksha Bandhan also holds great spiritual and cultural significance for Hindus. The pundit explained that on this day, the sister ties the rakhi (a cotton bracelet, typically bearing elaborate ornamentation) on the wrist of the right hand of her brother and prays for his overall well-being, prosperity, good health and for all blessings to be bestowed upon him.

“It also serves to strengthen the unbreakable bond between siblings.”

When asked about the meaning behind the act of tying the rakhi on the wrist, he explained that the rakhi serves as a thread of protection when a sister ties it on her brother’s wrist. He related, “Ancient India describes these holy threads as amulets which were used by women for prayers and were tied to their husband’s wrist of his right hand before he left for a war or a battle. Unlike these present times, those holy threads were not limited to brother-sister relationships.”

So who can tie a rakhi and is it only between biological siblings or can others participate too? The pundit clarified that the rakhi can be tied by anyone who shares a biological brother/sister relationship, as well as amongst cousins and friends who share a platonic bond and consider themselves siblings.

“We often hear of the terms ‘rakhi sister’ and ‘rakhi brother,’ which signify ‘adopted sibling’ relationships,” he pointed out.

Maharaj explained the traditional rituals that accompany this festival: On the morning of Raksha Bandhan, siblings awaken early and, having showered and prepared themselves for the day, they gather together with family members to ‘tie the rakhi.’ For married siblings living in separate homes, the sister visits the home of her brother, who awaits her arrival. The sister places a flower atop the head of her brother, applies a tilak (a sacred mark worn on the forehead in Hinduism), and ties the rakhi on his right wrist. She then waves the sacred aarti (sacred lighted deeya) around him three times and bows at his feet, after which she feeds him a specially prepared and delicious East Indian vegetarian sweet treat, and the siblings then share a warm embrace. The brother presents her with a token/gift as a gesture of his love and appreciation of her love and prayers for his well-being.

“If there is a death of either a brother or sister, and the surviving sibling has a close cousin or friend with whom they wish to forge a deep sibling relationship, they can still definitely celebrate Raksha Bandhan,” explained Maharaj who added that the festival is the perfect occasion for families to unite and pray for the welfare of all within the family.

The pundit noted that Raksha Bandhan is widely observed in Trinidad and Tobago, and interest continues to grow. He believes pundits and temples play a key role in educating the Hindu community, while social media and online platforms have further sparked interest by connecting locals to celebrations in India and beyond.

In issuing a message to the public on Raksha Bandhan, the pundit noted that the Hindu religion is built on rich, symbolic traditions that must be upheld, understood and passed on by each new generation. Pundits and youth alike have a vital role in preserving and propagating these practices.

Sibling love

For 17-year-old twins Devanand and Devi Boodram and their 15-year-old brother Taran, the festival holds a special place in their hearts.

“Raksha Bandhan is the annual tradition that is meant to strengthen and cherish the bond between brothers and sisters,” said Devanand, echoing a sentiment shared by his siblings.

For Devi, the celebration is “a reminder that I have brothers who can protect me, support me and be there for me when needed.” Taran added, “To me, it’s about celebrating the bond between Devi and I.”

Their affection for one another is unmistakable. Devanand described his sister as someone who “calls me out when I’m wrong and ‘rights’ my ‘wrongs,’” while Devi said she is forever grateful for her brothers. “They’re my best companions. I know they’ll always be there for me and always protect me.” Taran agreed, saying, “We assist each other with things we struggle with. We understand each other well.”

As twins, Devanand and Devi also share a birthday, and their playful sibling rivalry is one of their trademarks. “We always try to see who is taller or try to outgrow each other,” Devanand laughed. Taran chimed in, “We like to play tricks on each other a lot. I can harass her without her getting upset. She’s easy to get along with.”

On Raksha Bandhan, their family embraces traditional customs. Dressed in their finest Indian wear, Devi performs the full rakhi ritual – placing a flower on her brothers’ heads, applying

tilak on their foreheads, tying the rakhi, waving the sacred aarti, offering sweets and sharing a warm hug. Devanand and Taran then present her with a gift in return.

While Devi buys her rakhis based on her brothers’ preferences, each Raksha Bandhan is memorable simply because they share it together. “All Raksha Bandhans have been special for us,” she said.

Asked what they’d like to say to one another that often goes unspoken, the siblings each said they are glad to have each other, and they love each other.

Over the years, the festival has deepened their connection. “I appreciate and value her more,” said Devanand. “It’s also easier to harass her more without her getting offended or upset. As the years go by, she’s easier to understand – girls are difficult to understand at times.”

Devi said the growing understanding between them has helped navigate moods and differences. “If one is upset or busy, I just go and bother the other brother,” she joked. Taran insisted they have always had a wonderful relationship, and it continues to be so.

Their advice to others? “Raksha Bandhan is not only about tying a rakhi and giving sisters a gift. It is celebrating the bond, love, relationship and friendship between brothers and sisters. Life is too short to hold any grudges with each other. Today we’re here. Tomorrow we may not be here. No regrets. Cherish each other every day.”