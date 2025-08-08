Hari Fest III promises to blend sound, spirit

Kaveesh The Band - Photo courtesy Kaveesh The Band

Hari Fest III, a musical celebration that blends cultures, religions and universal love through cosmic sounds and positive vibrations, will take place on August 9.

The event, which runs from 5 pm-9 pm, is being presented by The Surya Foundation in collaboration with Kaveesh The Band. The event will be held at the Divali Nagar’s carpark.

According to a press release from Surya Entertainment, “This year’s theme – A Love, Unity & Music Festival – promises to blend sound and spirit, art and awareness, in a soulful offering to humanity. Hari Fest III is not just a concert; it is a movement – one that seeks to uplift hearts, expand minds and spark compassion across communities.”

Inspired by iconic European and American spiritual festivals like The Woodstock Festival and The Live Aid Concert, which promoted global humanity and universal love, Hari Fest aims to carry forward a similar message, the release said.

This annual festival is geared towards promoting unity via sound and music, which creates divine peace and harmony within society. It is being used to bring spiritual growth and a beautiful, positive feeling and light inside all of us via consciousness and spirituality.

Kaveesh The Band will headline the event, supported by a lineup of talented performers, including Nigel Rojas and Orange Sky, Mungal Patasar (musician), Dr Shivannand Maharaj (violinist and musician) and Priyamvada (vocalist). Dance performances and many other surprise acts will also be part of the event.

The press release noted that the core mission of Hari Fest III is simple yet profound – to unite souls, regardless of faith, culture or background, through music and universal love.

The festival is dedicated to: Fostering spiritual connection, especially among youth, celebrating love as a universal force, uplifting diverse traditions, spiritual teachings, and cultural expressions, encouraging mindful living, sustainability, and inner peace, building compassionate community rooted in respect and empathy.

“Whether you’re coming to chant, dance, meditate, or simply be – Hari Fest III invites you to return to your inner self and to the heart of humanity” the release said. “It is a call to be present, to celebrate life, and to leave inspired to become a vessel of peace, light, and kindness in your everyday life.”

Admission is free.

Hari Fest III will also feature the following:

Soulful soundscapes: Live music, chants, and acoustic sets designed to elevate consciousness

Yoga & meditation zones: For grounding, healing, and self-exploration

Sacred spaces: For reflection, emotional release, and spiritual workshops

Art installations & pop-up markets: Celebrate local creativity and mindful living

Global food bazaar: A feast of vegetarian delights and healthful treats

Eco-conscious initiatives: Sustainable practices to honour Mother Earth

Youth empowerment programmes: Creating a new generation of conscious leaders