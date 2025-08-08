Grenada, Army flawless ahead of Women Warriors Cup semis

Grenada's Nia Fleming-Thompson (left) skips past the challenge of a Pro Series player during their Women Warriors Wellness Cup match at the Hasely Crawfrod Stadium training field in Mucurapo on August 6. Photo courtesy Defence Force -

Grenada and Defence Force maintained their perfect records when the Women Warriors Wellness (3Ws) Cup continued at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field in Mucurapo on August 6, registering contrasting wins to top their group ahead of the semifinals.

Fresh off their thumping 6-0 win over Tobago Chicas on August 5, Grenada kept their winning momentum to win group A as they got a 2-0 win over Pro Series who also advanced to the August 8 semis in the six-team invitational tournament. The Grenadians opened the scoring early with Abigail Williams finding the mark in the eighth minute.

Grenada went into the half with a 1-0 lead, with Player-of-the-Match Nia Fleming-Thompson securing the points with a well-placed finish in the 50th minute, after latching onto a through pass from Cardisha Rennie. It was Fleming-Thompson's second straight Player-of-the-Match award.

In the second game of the double-header between Defence Force and Club Sando, a meeting between last year's finalists, the former made a strong statement as they got a resounding 5-0 victory to saunter to the group B summit.

With both teams already assured a spot in the semifinals after Club Sando's thrilling penalty shootout victory over the well-oiled Guyana Defence Force team in their first game, Sando coach Angus Eve started with players such as Afiyah Cornwall and national youth standout Orielle Martin on the bench, while seasoned campaigners Ahkeela Mollon, Victoria Swift, goalkeeper Keri Myers and skipper Karyn Forbes weren't in the squad.

The Defence Force ladies took full advantage of Sando's decision to rest their big guns, and captain Shanelle Arjoon gave them the lead with a left-footed strike from close range in the 21st minute to end a flowing move.

Defence Force turned up the heat against the defending champs in the second half as national midfielder Asha James made it 2-0 after a solo run down the left in the 48th minute. Player-of-the-Match Aaliyah Prince then made it 3-0 in the 56th minute, before teenager Nikita Gosine iced the game for Defence Force with a brace after coming on as a second-half sub. Gosine, who was named last year's tournament MVP after helping Sando to the crown, punished her old team late on.

Gosine's first goal came in the 73rd minute, with her second being a thing of beauty as she deftly lobbed Club Sando goalkeeper Malaika Dedier in the 75th minute after collecting a through pass.

Defence Force were scheduled to meet Pro Series in the first semifinal on August 8, ahead of a clash between Club Sando and Grenada in the second semi.