Go where you are wanted

-

THE EDITOR: Tell me something, people. If a person does not want you to visit their "home," what do you do?

Why try to justify your visit? There are other "homes" to visit. Why go where you are not wanted?

Would money really change the closed-door policy to you? Move along to other countries.

Some do not want you visiting for reasons best known to them.

You do, too, but do not want to admit it.

Visit another country. You will still return to sweet TT.

Brothers and sisters, do not go where you are not wanted.

Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town