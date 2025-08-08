Gittens-Spotsville leads 13-member TT team to NACAC Champs

Tyra Gittens. -

OLYMPIAN Tyra Gittens-Spotsville will lead a 13-member Trinidad and Tobago team at the NACAC Area Championships, from August 15-17, in the Bahamas. The local delegation, which includes five officials, will leave for the competition on August 12.

Gittens-Spotsville, a finalist at the 2020 Tokyo Games, will aim to improve on her fourth-place finish in the long jump from her previous outing at the championships. Christopher Crawford, who secured a bronze medal at the NACAC Under 23 Championships two years ago, is eager to climb the podium once again. Sprinter Omari Lewis, fresh off a national title and recovering from an early season injury, will seek to rediscover the form that saw him clock a season’s best of 10.07 seconds earlier this year.

TT enter the championships with a blend of seasoned talent and rising promise, ready to make a strong impact on the regional stage.

The National Association of Athletics Administration, in a media release on August 7, wished the team success at the games.

TT contingent: Omari Lewis (100m men), Jaden De Souza (100m men, 200m men), Elijah Joseph (200m men), Akilah Lewis (100m women), Zalen Nelson (800m men), Nicholas Landeau (800m men, 1500m men), Nicholas Romany (1500m men, 5000m men), Tafari Waldron (1500m men, 5000m men), Kelsey Daniel (long jump men), Tyra Gittens-Spotsville (long jump women), Christopher Crawford (shot put men, discus throw men), Hezekiel Romeo (shot put men), Umar Sandy (discus throw men).