Girl saved by Granny: 'Mama you're my hero'

Rajesh and his granddaughter Ariah place a rose in the casket of Tara Lochansingh during her funeral service at the family's Navet Village, Rio Claro home on August 7. Looking on are Sasha and Brandon Lochansingh. - Photo by Innis Francis

DESPITE heavy and continuous rain in Rio Claro on August 7, scores of mourners gathered at the home of Tara Lochansingh in Navet Village to say their final goodbyes.

Lochansingh, described by loved ones as a “superhero,” drowned over the weekend while saving her five-year-old granddaughter, Ariah Lochansingh, during a family outing to the Matura River.

The two were swept away by the river’s current on August 1. In a final act of bravery, Tara managed to push Ariah to safety before she disappeared under the water.

The next day, Lochansingh’s body was found by Coast Guard divers under a bamboo patch in the river.

Lochansingh would have turned 47 in November.

During the emotional funeral service, Ariah’s mother, Sasha Lochansingh (Lochansingh’s daughter-in-law), delivered the eulogy and read a touching message from the young girl.

“Mama, I love you and I wish you were still here. You used to take me everywhere—to the mall, the zoo, the beach and the bouncy castles. My mama was a nice person. Mama always made up all kinds of fun, silly games to play with me,” Sasha read.

“Mama taught me the alphabet and how to count using my fingers. Mama saved my life, and she is my hero. Mama is an angel in heaven with Jesus.”

Earlier in the service, Lochansingh’s cousin Ronney Lochansingh said relatives were comforted when they learnt that a “witness” had seen when the angels took “Mama Tara,” as Ariah fondly called her, to heaven.

That witness was Ariah.

He added, “Even when we tried to explain to Ariah that Mama Tara was gone, she said, ‘No. She is not dead. She is with Jesus in heaven.’ Her only concern was whether Mama Tara was getting food in heaven.”

Sasha also remembered Lochansingh as a second mother, “partner in crime” and the live wire of the family.

“Tara once told me I was the daughter she always wanted. She spoiled me by taking me shopping and would take my side in arguments with Brandon even though I was wrong,” she said with a smile,” she said.

Sasha said Lochansingh met her husband Rajesh in 1993. Sasha shared Rajesh’s words, describing how Lochansingh was his best friend and life partner.

“I never wanted to spend a waking moment without her by my side. There will forever be an empty space in my heart. Words cannot express how I feel. Tara, I will take you as my wife in every lifetime.”

Sasha said Lochansingh was also deeply loved by her nieces and nephews. Sasha read messages from them, including one from Kereena, who said: “She was a mother figure and advisor to me. She gave me the nickname ‘Pumpkin.’ Even when she scolded me, it came from a place of love.”

Sasha also read a message from her husband, Lochansingh’s son, Brandon.

“My mother was my backbone. She always pushed me to do better in life. She supported me in all of my endeavours. She also believed in me when others did not, and even when I did not believe in myself, my mother was my biggest supporter and fan. She is the light in my life. Part of my heart is in heaven with my angel.”

Lochansingh had faced her own recent grief. Her father, Nanlal Maharaj, and father-in-law, Basdeo Lochansingh, died just days apart last year.

Pastor Janoor Ramroop of King’s Glory Apostolic Church reminded mourners of Lochansingh’s belief in Jesus.

He recalled being at the family’s home just weeks ago for a memorial for her father-in-law, where she openly spoke of her faith.

He told mourners that grief is real and that Jesus did not rebuke grief or sorrow.

“Death is not the end of your story. The cemetery is not the end of our story. There is an eternal part of us that lives forever. The body goes back to the ground, but your spirit goes back to the Lord,” the pastor said.

To the family, he added: We will pray with you, we will weep with you, but we also rejoice with you.”

The body was taken to the Mafeking Cremation Site for cremation.