Delivery danger on wheels

THE EDITOR: I write to express my concern regarding the safety of fast-food delivery motorcyclists in TT. I have observed a number of dangerous situations involving these riders from various companies.

In 2024 I witnessed a female motorcyclist from a fast-food outlet fall off her bike twice while navigating a sharp bend near the Queen's Park Savannah. She had extremely smooth tyres, which likely contributed to the incidents. Despite motorists stopping to help her, she ignored them, got back on her motorcycle, and rode off after each fall.

On Tuesday, while exiting a car park in St Ann's, another delivery rider sped in front of my vehicle, narrowly avoiding a collision.

These motorcyclists often speed through heavy traffic and navigate busy roads in a way that puts them and others at risk. I believe this issue warrants the attention of the appropriate authorities.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail