Children transform the streets of Point Fortin into African village

Guapo dancers entertain the audiece as they parade through the streets during the Point Fortin African Emancipation Day celelebration. - Photos by Innis Francis

THE streets of Point Fortin came alive on African Emancipation evening as over 700 young dancers participated in a procession to commemorate freedom from enslavement.

Dressed in traditional wear, the children moved in one accord, executing beautifully choreographed dances, to the sounds of African and Afro beat rhythms blaring from music trucks.

A group of moko-jumbies representing the Point Fortin Police Youth Club, led the dancers, from the Town Hall at Mahaica to Market Square where a concert followed.

The children represented all six electoral districts: Cap-de-Ville/Fanny Village, Egypt, Hollywood, New Village, Newlands/Mahaica and Techier/Guapo.

Point Fortin Mayor Clyde James, MP and Minister in the Ministry of Energy Ernesto Kesar joined in the procession just before it ended at Market Square.

Commenting on a question from the media about the demonstration of unity between the PNM mayor and UNC MP, Kesar said this was not a new phenomenon.

Growing up in Point Fortin, he explained, he also participated events that celebrated the community.

“I grew up in culture. I have been part of culture for my whole life, as a theatre practitioner. In Point Fortin there is no demarcation as far as that is concerned.”

He said he was happy to continue to work with the people of Point Fortin and his counterparts in local government.

“As my Prime Minister (Kamla Persad-Bissessar) said, we are willing to work with all who are willing to work with us, because we want to change the way this place is organised.

“Indeed, I have seen some significant changes this year and I just wish to continue that corporation as we move in love to really reshape TT in a positive way. To ensure that we get things that the people may have been deprived of for a long time."

Kesar said his government wants to take emancipation to a different level in Point Fortin. “

He said what was on display on August 1 was “a resurgence of Emancipation.”

Recalling the history, he said, “Emancipation celebration in Point would have started the whole celebration for Emancipation, nationally. In 1984/1985 before it became an African holiday, all the celebration started here in Point Fortin with the late John Cupid and Lancelot Layne.

“Out of that, the whole cultural tapestry took place. I am very, very happy her tonight to see that there are over 700 dancers from all over the constituencies performing here.”

Kesar commended the dancers, whom he said took time from their vacation to learn the dances. Kudos to the dancers, the sponsors, Borough Corporation, the mayor, team co-ordinator Sherwin St Hilaire and his team for a fantastic production.”

Kesar promised that for 2026, “God willing, we would do something much better.”

He said Point Fortin must reclaim African Emancipation celebration.