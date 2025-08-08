Applications open for Makin’ Mas Carnival costume design competition

Stanton Kewley. -

THE dazzling heart and artistry of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival will take centre stage this August as filming begins for Makin’ Mas, an innovative reality TV competition series dedicated to the vibrant world of Carnival costume design.

A media release said, Makin’ Mas will feature talented designers vying for the chance to showcase their creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural interpretation in a high-stakes, inspiring competition.

This one-of-a-kind journey will be guided by Stanton Kewley – a seasoned masman and respected member of the acclaimed local rapso group 3canal ­– who will serve as the show’s mentor and creative compass.

This initiative is possible with the support of Unesco Caribbean and grant funded by the ACP EU Culture Program with the support of the European Union and Unesco EU.

Ongoing casting for designers

The search is on for visionary designers eager to make their mark in the Carnival arts. Designers from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply and be part of this televised celebration of mas, culture, and innovation. The casting process is currently underway and will remain open until August 9.

Interested designers should act fast to seize this unique opportunity to be mentored by a master of the craft and have their work displayed before a national audience, the release said.

About the competition

Each episode of Makin’ Mas will challenge participants to imagine, construct, and present costumes inspired by the rhythmic pulse, history, and evolving identity of Carnival. Under Kewley’s mentorship, designers will delve deep into the roots of mas making, learning to balance tradition with innovation as they craft pieces that tell their own stories.

The series is designed to spotlight the passion, resilience, and talent within TT’s creative community, while providing viewers with an insider’s look at the artistry and dedication behind every feather, bead, and burst of colour.

How to apply

Aspiring contestants can submit their portfolios and application details via the official Makin’ Mas casting link https://partiful.com/e/dgpCiLPQE7RR1g5bYiCg or by scanning the QR code below.

About Stanton Kewley and 3canal

Kewley brings decades of experience as a respected masman and as a dynamic member of 3canal – one of TT's leading cultural voices in music and mas. His expertise, vision, and passion for Carnival promise to guide and inspire the next generation of designers throughout the Makin’ Mas experience.

For further info and application details, stay tuned to upcoming media updates or contact the Makin’ Mas production team via the casting link: https://partiful.com/e/dgpCiLPQE7RR1g5bYiCg

.