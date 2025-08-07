Two arrested after failed robbery in front of police station

Two men were arrested in connection with a failed robbery of a 36-year-old Moruga woman in front of a police station.

The victim told police she was walking near the Princes Town Police Station around 6.45 pm when she was attacked by two Spanish-speaking men.

She said they grabbed her right hand and tried to snatch a gold bracelet valued at $3,000 and her iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $9,000. She put up a fight, which caused the men to run off along Railway Road.

Acting Sgt Teeluck and other officers responded, arresting the men after conducting inquiries.