Two arrested after failed robbery in front of police station
Two men were arrested in connection with a failed robbery of a 36-year-old Moruga woman in front of a police station.
The victim told police she was walking near the Princes Town Police Station around 6.45 pm when she was attacked by two Spanish-speaking men.
She said they grabbed her right hand and tried to snatch a gold bracelet valued at $3,000 and her iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $9,000. She put up a fight, which caused the men to run off along Railway Road.
Acting Sgt Teeluck and other officers responded, arresting the men after conducting inquiries.
