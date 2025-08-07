Trinidad and Tobago U15s thump Barbados, end Concacaf group stage perfect

Trinidad and Tobago's under-15 boys football team in Aruba. - Photo courtesy TTFA

TRINIDAD and Tobago will be brimming with confidence ahead of their Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championships League B semi-final against Jamaica on August 8, after closing off their Group E campaign unbeaten, courtesy a 3-0 victory over Barbados on August 7 in Aruba.

The semifinal encounter will be a tough test for Densill Theobald's men as it will be their fourth game in as many days after arriving in Aruba belatedly.

At the Stadion CD Guillermo Trinidad, Oranjestad, Aruba, a first-half goal from TT’s Anthoni James and an early second-half brace from striker Kevez Quintero affirmed full points heading into the knockout round.

Barbados, however, had the first chance in the opening minutes as Ricardo lofted a ball in from the right which landed at striker Dimiko Jordan’s feet. But despite enough space and time to shoot, he fired over bar.

In the 11th minute, TT looked to respond from a set-piece. A one-two knock between corner-taker Jaylon Roberts and forward Kevez Quintero saw the former curl a neat cross into the area to Anthoni James.

The latter seemed to have jumped too early, but after fending off his marker in mid-air, he shifted his body while descending, and hit the ball with the back of his head past Bajan goalie Shaquan King to send TT 1-0 up.

TT’s Jeremai Nanton proved a continuous threat to the Bajan backline down the left while compatriot Oshea Watson showed aggression on the right. The Bajans still pressed and threatened with chances from Seth Goodridge and Sacha Pounder on both flanks.

In the 20th, a long free kick just before the half line from TT’s Kyen Anderson was punched clear by King. Quintero had a chance to double the score when he evaded Javier Marshall and Tye Gittens just outside the Bajan area, before seeing his left-footed shot parried by King.

TT’s Samuel Balfour also came up big in defence as he closed down a close-range shot from Ricardo in the 27th. Barbados kept searching for the equaliser just before the break, and played in Goodridge, but Telfer came up big to deny them.

One minute into first half extra time, Ricardo squared a precise cross into the TT area, but a charging Jordan missed his attempt on the open goal.

TT extended their advantage in the 40th, four minutes into the second period, when Watson played a defence-splitting pass to Quintero, who was taken down in the penalty area. The latter made no mistake converting his spot kick.

Three minutes later, some nifty footwork by Nanton in the Barbados area allowed him to get a firm shot at goal. King’s initial save saw the ball bounce closer to the goal-line, with Quintero pouncing to make it 3-0.

TT seemed to relax with the comfortable cushion as Barbados tried desperately to get on the scoresheet. However, it was not to be, and TT progressed on to the semis, despite already confirming a knockout spot after their 2-0 victory over Bermuda on August 6. In their opening match, TT defeated Antigua and Barbuda 2-0.

Additionally, not only did TT advance as Group E winners but they enter the knockout stage yet to concede a goal.