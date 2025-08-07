Trinidad and Tobago edge St Lucia, face USVI for Davis Cup promotion

Trinidad and Tobago's Kamran Mc Intosh-Ross returns the ball to St Lucia's Maxx William during the Davis Cup Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, August 7. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

Trinidad and Tobago returned to winning ways when action continued in the Americas Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup on August 7, as the hosts defeated St Lucia 2-1 at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

After going down 3-0 to Guatemala in their second contest on August 6, TT’s Kamran Curtis McIntosh-Ross revived his team’s confidence with a 6-0, 6-2 win over St Lucian Maxx William in the opening singles match.

Compatriot Vaughn Wilson made it 2-0 in favour of the hosts when he conquered Akeem Gustave 6-2, 6-2 to affirm victory.

In the lone doubles contest, St Lucia pulled one back with a 6-2, 6-3 win over TT’s Zachery Byng and Luca DeNoon. This was the team’s third match of the tourney, having beaten Haiti 2-1 in their group opener.

On August 8, TT play their final group match against US Virgin Islands. Victory here would mean that TT’s next match would be a promotional playoff for the Americas Group III.

Other results:

Rafael Neutze (Guatemala) def. James Germinal (Haiti) 7-6(7), 6-2.

Pablo Cordova Annese (Guatemala) def. Christopher Bogelin (Haiti) 6-1, 6-3.

Kaeri Hernandez Mariona/Juan Dominiguez Collado (Guatemala) def. Jayven Jean Baptiste (Haiti)/Max Laurore (USA) 6-2, 6-0.

Donte Armbrister (Bahamas) def. Chad Valdes Panama 6-1, 0-1 ret.

Denali Nottage (USA) def. Diego Rodriguez Tobar (Panama) 6-0, 6-0.

Kofi Kyle Bowe (Bahamas)/Denali Nottage (USA) def. Guillermo Rodriguez Pinilla/Diego Rodriguez Tobar (Panama) 6-3, 6-3.

Joshio Loor (Suriname) def. Rodain Monelle (Antigua) 6-2, 6-0.

Jody Maginley (Antigua) def. Yigal Bergen (Suriname) 6-2, 6-2.

Jodi Maginely/Rodain Monelle (Antigua) def. Yigal Bergen/Joshio Loor (Suriname) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.