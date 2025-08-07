Tacarigua teen escapes brazen daylight shooting attempt

- File photo

A 16-year-old Tacarigua boy is undoubtedly counting his blessings after escaping a shooting attempt on his life on August 5.

The teen told investigators he was walking along Sixth Street, Five Rivers, Arouca, around 1 pm when he saw a man he had a fight with earlier that day come out of a van, point what appeared to be a gun at him and open fire.

The teen managed to evade his attacker's shots and hid in some nearby bushes until the assailant left.

He then ran to the Arouca Police Station, where he made a report. Officers of the Arouca CID and North Central Task Force visited and processed the scene. Four spent nine-millimetre shells were recovered. Police were unable to find the suspects but investigations are ongoing.