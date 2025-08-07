Moca FC clinch CFU Club Shield in thriller vs Weymouth Wales

Players from Dominican Republic club Moca FC celebrate after winning the CFU Club Shield title at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on August 3. - Photo courtesy Emily Bridglalsingh

DOMINICAN Republic outfit Moca FC captured the 2025 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Shield on August 3 after getting an exciting 3-2 victory over Barbados' Weymoth Wales in the final at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Moca ran out to a 3-0 lead by the 82nd minute, but endured a nervous end to the finale as Weymouth scored twice in the dying stages and almost pulled off a dramatic comeback.

In the 24th minute, Moca took the lead when Gustavo Ascona scored from point-blank range after being left criminally unmarked in the six-yard box. Although Weymouth enjoyed a fair share of possession, Moca carried the 1-0 lead into the half.

With Weymouth proving to be wasteful with their forays at one end, Moca opened up a 2-0 lead in the 75th minute when captain Richard Dabas passed the ball into the far corner after being found with a smart cutback in a right-side attack. Seven minutes later, Moca were cruising at 3-0 when substitute Sergio Ventura rounded the Weymouth goalkeeper and pounded into an empty net from the edge of the area.

With Moca seemingly having both hands on the trophy, Weymouth sprung to action in the 86th minute when Andre Applewhaite beat the Moca wall and its goalkeeper with a dipping left-footed free kick. Mere seconds later, Weymouth got another goal when Nicoli Brathwaite headed in at the far post from a looping left-side cross.

The Weymouth players picked up their intensity in the remaining minutes but didn't have anything further to show for their efforts as Moca held on to become the first Dominican Republic club to lift the CFU Club Shield.

Both teams will now advance to the 10-team 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup which kicks off on August 19. CFU champions Moca will compete in group A alongside Jamaica's Mount Pleasant Football Academy, Dominican Republic's Universidad O&M FC, Suriname's SV Robinhood and 2024/25 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) runners-up Central FC.

Group B will feature Weymouth, last year's runners-up Cibao FC, Haiti's Juventus des Cayes, holders Cavalier FC from Jamaica and 2024/25 TTPFL champs Defence Force.

Two other TTPFL clubs, AC Port of Spain and Miscellaneous Police FC, exited the CFU Club Shield at the group stage phase. AC PoS were particularly unlucky as they won both of their group D matches but were eventually pipped on goal difference by Martinique's Club Franciscain, who registered a third-place finish in the tourney.