Minister: Drivers may soon pay fines online

Eli Zakour -

TRANSPORT Minister Eli Zakour said errant drivers may pay their traffic fines online and similarly may order their vehicle registration documents, addressing the post-cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on August 7.

"Later this month, the ministry is going to launch its new online traffic payment system, where persons could pay their fixed-penalty tickets online, via scanning the QR code on a fixed-penalty ticket which would take you to the portal, or going to the website."

He said hitherto people have had to visit a TTPost location to pay.

"There will be a fee of $2.75 bank fee and 0.8 per cent of the value of the ticket."

Zakour said that by next week, drivers would be able to order their vehicle registration documents online at a fee of $130 if sent by mail for collection by the driver at a TTConnect outlet, or $158 if delivered to a persons home or office. He gave a breakdown of these fees regarding the cost of the certified document, TTPost fee, and convenience and bank fee.

Zakour said an upgraded depot in Chaguanas would be opened for the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC), which he said currently serves merely as a transport hub.

At present, buses are not kept at the site which lacks requisite infrastructure to support mechanical and maintenance servicing. Having to bring these services on-site creates delays in the provision of a bus service to commuters, he said.

"The reopening of the Chaguanas terminal as a fully-functioning depot will address these challenges.

"Buses will now be stationed on-site, supported by a dedicated maintenance team enabling quicker turnaround for repairs and better overall fleet management.

"This development will improve the efficiency, reliability and responsiveness of the PTSC's services in central Trinidad, while also creating a more stable base of operations for PTSC staff."

Zakour said he would visit PTSC facilities in San Fernando and Point Fortin on August 8.

He said the PTSC had 79 approved routes, serviced by 100 buses. Some 71 routes had been discontinued, he added.

Saying the PTSC has an ageing fleet, he said, "We are looking at adding buses."

Zakour, in reply to question, said a new PTSC board had not yet been put in place.