JMMB reports over $150m in profit

FLASHBACK: Saddam Hosein, Minister of Legal Affairs and MP for Barataria/ San Juan, left and Elson James, CEO of the JMMB Express Finance, cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of the JMMB San Juan branch on September 26, 2024. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

JAMAICA Money Market Brokers (JMMB) has reported a net profit of around $159 million (J$3.74 billion) for the financial year 2024-2025.

JMMB’s operating revenue stood at over $1 billion (J$25 billion) alongside an earnings per share of .07cent (J$1.80).

JMMB’s 2025 Annual Report said the TT market, which operates JMMB’s Bank, Investment Express Finance and Securities portfolios, contributed 16 per cent to its operating revenue, the third largest contributor following Jamaica’s 56 per cent and the Dominican Republic’s 20 per cent.

Barbados’ contribution stood at eight per cent.

This progress was attributed to a 66 per cent growth in banking and related services alongside a 32 per cent growth in financial and related services.

Chairman Dr Archibald Campbell said its operations across Jamaica, TT, the Dominican Republic and Barbados continue to align with local economic recovery trends.

"Each market faced unique challenges and opportunities, but our diversified geographic footprint has proven to be a source of strength.

"Our Investment business line, though challenged by market conditions, made significant strides in Jamaica and TT, supported by prudent liquidity management and a focus on off-balance sheet growth."

Campbell said JMMMB has opened new branches of its banking line in Jamaica and TT as part of its regional growth strategy.

He also reflected on the company’s digital expansion.

"A key milestone for the year was the successful launch of our new digital onboarding service in Jamaica, which enables clients to open accounts online and access services more quickly, securely and conveniently.

"This innovation represents a major leap forward in our digital strategy, strengthening our competitive edge while delivering an exceptional client experience.

"This digital enhancement is part of a broader transformation roadmap designed to create a seamless, omnichannel banking environment where our clients can easily transition between online, mobile and in-branch services."

Campbell also acknowledged the retirement of director Patricia Dailey-Smith from the boards of JMMB Group Ltd and JMMB Financial Holdings Ltd, effective March 31.

"On behalf of the board, I extend our deepest gratitude for her solid commitment and guidance throughout the years.

"We wish her continued success and fulfilment in this new chapter of life."