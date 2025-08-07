Husband of woman killed in Tobago accident: My rock has gone

Thomas Orr and his wife Marjorie Harry-Orr. -

THOMAS ORR, 78, remains in shock after the death of his wife Marjorie Harry-Orr, who was killed in a tragic accident along Windward Road, Tobago, on August 2.

As members of the Lion of Judah Spiritual Baptist Church in Port of Spain, the elderly couple, who lived in Laventille, had travelled to Tobago with friends for a church outing over the Emancipation Day long weekend. They were on their way to a prayer event when calamity struck.

According to a police report, ​around 8.35 am, Orr was driving south along Richmond Orchard Drive with his wife in the front passenger seat when they reached the intersection with Windward Road.

The report stated that Orr’s vehicle stopped to allow another car to proceed. Both drivers then attempted to move off at the same time, resulting in a collision that sent Orr’s car plunging 30 feet into the Richmond River.

Bystanders rushed to their assistance and pulled the couple from the submerged vehicle. They were taken to Roxborough Hospital, where Harry-Orr was pronounced dead.

Orr, who came out relatively unscathed, told Newsday he is trying to blur the unfortunate incident from his mind.

He recalled seeing “just a patch of gold” as the other vehicle came down a hill while he was turning across Richmond Orchard Drive.

“I didn’t have time to stop. The car hit me, spun me around, broke the rail, and lingered a little before going over.”

He said the deceased was more than just his wife of 55 years.

“She was my life; a mother, grandmother, and spiritual leader. She has been my rock, my everything. She was kind-hearted – good with everybody. She was an angel – at least she was my angel. I have lost her. That is my whole life gone there in the twinkling of an eye. My whole life has gone.”