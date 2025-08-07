Hundreds crowd NAPA for treatment from US Comfort medical team

Police observe a crowd of people as they await treatment from medical staff of the US Naval Hospital Ship Comfort at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on Frederick Street, Port of Spain on August 7, 2025. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

HUNDREDS of people hoping to access free medical services at NAPA were left frustrated, as the large crowd and slow-moving lines left people who arrived as early as 5.30 am, without medical treatment, as noon approached on August 7.

The medical site was set up after the arrival of the USNS Comfort medical ship on August 6 and will remain at NAPA till August 9.

But many gathered outside the site found the experience less than comforting.

Pamela John-Knight, 73, who suffers from cataract, was one of the few who were able to enter the site, but she described her experiences as tortuous.

She left her Sangre Grande home at 3.30 am to arrive at NAPA early, but was only able to get medical attention at around 11 am.

“It had so many people. I mean we’re talking about Trinidadians coming to get things done from all different places. You’d be there and one minute they tell you get under the tent, the next minute they tell you come out from the tent and go by the side of the road.

“And you keep hearing a lot of things but not from the US officials, it's from the Trinidadians on the ground…I didn’t even get in a line. After they announced there’s no more room for surgery today I was feeling nauseous and shaking and I felt like I was going to faint.”

She said it was only when she was close to fainting that a man helped her get the attention of a US medical officer, who took her inside and checked her vitals.

Officials said out of the over 100 people who were screened, 12 received general, paediatric, eye and plastic surgery on the first day of the site operation.

Outside the site, hundreds seemed to be having a similar experience to John-Knight.

One civilian who did not want to be named took it upon herself to organise those trying to get into the women's health section, encouraging people to form lines so they could be admitted.

“You can boil down the situation to no crowd control, no actual designation of lines to keep things in order and a lack of a proper public announcement system and information,” she told Newsday.

“They could've used barriers to create the sections or put tape on the ground to designate lines. The signs here are not big enough, they’re not even in English. And they asked us to stay in this section but every time they come, they're asking where the section is.

One woman who was waiting in the women’s health section since 6.30 am had not seen the inside of the building when Newsday interviewed her around 11.30 am.

“Officials came in and they take out pictures of the crowd. The minister came, spoke to one or two members of the public and that was it.

“They gone and we still here, people waiting, people hungry and I’m really angry about this.”

Speaking to media later, during Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s planned tour of the ship docked near the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe said he found the operations at NAPA were going “extremely smooth” during his own visit to the site.

When asked about the issues the crowds were facing he said, “I believe that the US embassy would have made it very clear that it’s a first-come, first-served basis…and of course the ship is here for a few more days, so I think there’s an opportunity for all."

Speaking on surgeries offered at the field hospital, Bodoe said, “When we inherited the government, the Prime Minister indicated that one of the main concerns was the long waiting list for surgery because of the problems that occurred over the previous years. We would have been ahead of the game in the ministry getting that waiting list and that’s what we’re trying to treat here and we’re very grateful for the collaboration.”

Although unable to complete the tour of the Comfort because she seemed unable to climb the steep entrance step to board the ship, Persad-Bissessar was in high spirits as she praised the collaborative efforts.

“Yes we have our challenges here, but I think people are just overwhelmed and they will come out. Recently we had the Hans International here as well and we will continue these health initiatives because, as you know, I’ve inherited a system that needs a lot of work.”

“Health has many challenges, and I really welcome this effort from the government and the people of the US,” she said.

US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz said, “We’re so thrilled with the fantastic turnout today with everyone coming together to make use of the free services. We’ve brought the best of American medical expertise, doctors, nurses, dentists, nurse practitioners and many more.

“We have always had a mission of bringing American excellence to our partners and this is really a triumph of our partnership and really evidence of how well our governments are working together, and it underscores the very deep and long-standing ties between our people that’s been true for many generations.”

Despite the large crowd, head of the Port of Spain Division Snr Supt Raymond Thom said officers were able to maintain law and order.

Along with his officers from his division, the western division, inter-agency task force, guard and emergency branch and personnel from the Defence Force and Coast Guard co-ordinated to ensure safety in the areas. He said the only challenge was maintaining order of the lines.