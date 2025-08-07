Guardian media reports 22% decline in print revenue

Guardian Media Ltd chairman Peter Clarke. -

GUARDIAN Media Ltd, one of the three major newspapers in Trinidad and Tobago, continues to see red in its profit margins.

In its unaudited financial results for the six months ending June 30, 2025, Guardian Media's revenue stood at $25.1 million, a decline of 1.1 per cent.

The year-to-date revenue of $45.3 million was lower by $2.4 million or five per cent as compared to $47.7 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

The print segment revenue saw a 22 per cent decline to $18.5 million.

However, there seems to be a bright spot in the firm's growth in its multimedia presence.

Guardian Media chairman Peter Clarke in his remarks noted that its multimedia segment revenues increased by 13 per cent to $26.9 million for the year ending on June 30.

Clarke said the decline in revenue was attributed to softer demand conditions in the market and the cessation of government advertising since May.

Guardian Media also reported a widening in the losses before tax for the six-month period.

In 2024, it recorded $6.6 million in losses, but this year it recorded $7.8 million.

The total comprehensive loss for the six-month period was recorded at $8.1 million as compared to $6.8 million the year before.