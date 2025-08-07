Fyzabad police search for missing cow

- File photo

Police are investigating the disappearance of a Fyzabad cow.

On August 6, a Delhi Road farmer told officers of the Fyzabad Police Station he last saw his light brown adult female cow valued at $6,000 with no tags or branding tied to a tree in an open field at Gaueroo Trace, Delhi Road, Fyzabad around 4.30 pm on August 5. However, he noticed the cow was missing around 11 pm on August 6 when he returned to the area.