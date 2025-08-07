Five arrested in South Trinidad raids, guns, ammo, drugs seized

- File photo

FIVE people were arrested and drugs, ammunition and guns were seized in separate incidents across divisions in South Trinidad.

Reports said officers went to Claxton Bay during operations between 4 am and 8 am on August 4 where they found a car parked in a driveway with two occupants.

A gun and four rounds of ammunition were found on the floor of the back seat area. Both occupants were arrested in connection with the find.

In another incident, officers recovered five 12-guage rounds and two nine-millimetre rounds of ammunition during a search of a Pepper Village Fyzabad home on August 5. Two occupants of the house, a 22-year-old man and 52-year-old woman, were arrested.

Officers arrested a Santa Flora man on August 5, for possession of 102 grammes of marijuana.

Police also discovered a black bag hidden under a tree at Archibald Trace, Fyzabad with 105 grammes of marijuana and several round of ammunition including 12-guage, nine-millimetre and 40 calibre.