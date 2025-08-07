CoP defends officers involved in police killings

From left: Chaguanas West MP Neil Gosine, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander and Crime Stoppers director Darrin Carmichael during a breakfast meeting with the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce at the Passage to Asia, Chaguanas, on August 7. - GREVIC ALVARADO

POLICE Commissioner (CoP) Allister Guevarro has broken his silence on concerns by the public and the Police Complaints Authority over the number of police-involved killings since the start of the state of emergency.

Guevarro noted the concerns while speaking at a breakfast hosted by the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) on August 7, in his honour.

Three men were killed by police in two separate shootings in Tacarigua and Valencia on August 5, pushing the number of police-involved killings for the year to 49.

Ten of those killings have taken place during this latest state of emergency (SoE) which began on July 18.

In March, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) raised concerns over a 133 percent increase in the number of police killings and the number of police-involved shooting incidents which more than doubled when compared to the same period last year.

Guevarro however defended his officers as he pointed out the type of criminal elements his officers have had to deal with.

“There are numerous video clips of criminal elements entering bars and people’s homes and the first thing you see in their hands is a gun and they start shooting immediately.”

Referencing an incident over the weekend when gunmen shot up a bar with unarmed civilians, Guevarro said he was unsure why people felt the gunmen would act any differently toward police.

“They engage the police just as fast as they would engage members of the public. (The gunmen) know they persons they going to attack in the bars are unarmed and they still come in shooting.

“So if they know the police officers are armed, you know what they going to do. As soon as they see the police vehicle they whip out their gun.”

Guevarro, however, said police are capable of investigating their colleagues who have acted wrongly and added they will be brought to justice.

“The TTPS (TT Police Service) has always, and shall continue under my watch, be able to independently investigate its own and if any wrongdoing is found, prosecute those who are found to be doing wrong.

Nonetheless, he warned gunmen to put down their weapons and added some have already began doing so.

“Those persons who are hell-bent on creating havoc in our beloved society, put down the guns.

“Some of your colleagues in crime have already called police stations and told the officers where to find the weapons. Take heed. Do not be the last in line!”

CoP: SoE not only reason for decrease in murders

Hundreds of business stakeholders were at the meeting, which featured a massive banner on the stage welcoming Guevarro, to share their concerns with him and other senior members of the police service.

Guevarro used the meeting to call on the business community to join with the police in making TT a safer place.

“Let us secure prosperity not as separate entities but as co-authors of a safer and stronger future for Chaguanas and TT.”

After various stakeholders, including CCIC president Baldath Maharaj, spoke Guevarro said he had “listened intently” to their concerns and intends to act swiftly to address them.

“I would like to assure you here today that from your lips to the ears of the TTPS, we are listening.”

The CoP added he and his executive planned to speak with the relevant government stakeholders to ensure action is taken.

“We shall be paying attention to what you desire of the TTPS and we shall, with the assistance of the Minister of Homeland Security, ensure that it is done.”

As he sought to address concerns over crime in the borough, Guevarro noted there has been a reduction in murders compared to four of the last five years.

He said provisional data from the Crime and Problem Analysis (CAPA) branch showed there were 231 murders from January 1 to August 4.

Guevarro said this represented a significant decrease when compared to the same period in previous years.

“It is a 14.8 per cent reduction when compared to 2020 when there were 271 homicides, a 29.8 per cent decrease compared to 2022 when there were 329 murders, a 32.3 per cent decrease when compared to 2023 which had 341 years for that period, and when compared to 2024 it is a 35.8 per cent decrease.”

He added the only year with a lower murder toll was 2021 and noted that was in the height of covid19 pandemic when restrictions on movement and curfews were in place.

Guevarro said the reduction signified “something is right” in TT.

Although a significant portion of the year has seen an SoE in effect, Guevarro said this was not the only reason for the reduction in murders.

“It is a reflection of the TTPS's evolving operational posture. We have intensified intelligence led policing, expanded community patrols and executed targeted intervention in high risk zones.

“These efforts are not merely suppressing criminal activity but also restoring public confidence in law enforcement's ability to protect lives and livelihood.”

He noted people’s movements are not restricted and the public’s safety is still being managed adding, “This is what targeted intelligence led policing can accomplish.”

Guevarro said police had modernised their operations with the use of predictive analytics and crime mapping to optimise resource deployment.

He added a cultural transformation within the police had also been “equally important” in addressing crime as it has led to increased public confidence.

“There is a reawakening of the esprit de corps with a renewed sense of pride and purpose among our officers.

“Today they are not only intercepting suspects but also escorting elderly vendors, assisting stranded delivery drivers and engaging school children in safety education.”

The CoP also revealed that at the start of the new term in September, police will be prepared to have officers stationed in select schools.

“The government would have provided an undertaking to the country to have police officers placed in schools, especially in those troubled high-risk schools.

“I am pleased to announce to the nation today that the TTPS has answered the call and we have persons already in training to have place in those schools at the beginning of the school term.”