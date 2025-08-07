Caribbean mourns table tennis icon Reeza Burke

Reeza Burke. -

TRIBUTES from the table tennis fraternity across the region continue to pour in for the late, former administrator, coach and player Reeza Burke, 50, who passed away on August 3.

Burke's funeral will be held on August 8 at 1 pm at the St Francis of Assisi RC Church, Sangre Grande.

A Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) statement on August 6 hailed Burke as “one of Trinidad and Tobago’s greatest table tennis players and a true servant of the sport.”

Burke, a five-time national men’s singles champion and former TT Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) president (2011-2014), competed in the Caribbean, Latin America, Commonwealth and the world stage.

He also copped 20 national doubles crowns and was a multiple-time Caribbean medallist.

He also played a key role in coaching the late Dexter St Louis to a second Olympic appearance in 2008, hailed as a “milestone” in the region’s sporting history.

CRTTF added, “Reeza’s impact was felt on and off the table as a competitor, leader, coach, and mentor. His sudden passing is a tremendous loss to the Caribbean table tennis community.”

A Barbados Table Tennis Association statement described Burke as a “genuine friend and competitor,” while Grenada’s fraternity said, “His accomplishments and impact on the sport were incredible.”

Tributes also came in from the Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Puerto Rican, Haitian, Martinique’s and Curacao table tennis federations.

Additionally, the TTTTA statement recognised Burke’s works and accomplishments throughout his playing and administrative career.

“Reeza was more than a coach or administrator – he was a visionary leader, a mentor, motivator and a champion for athletes of all backgrounds and abilities. His passion for table tennis was matched only by his tireless work ethic, unwavering integrity, and fierce dedication to developing others,” it said.

The local federation confirmed he had over 30 years of regional and international playing experience and 20 years as a “trusted coach.”

Burke was also one of only eight ITTF level three coaches in TT – and among a select few certified to work with differently abled and para-athletes. He was also a certified Train the Trainer, and mentored and certified coaches to raise the bar of coaching here.

“His commitment to inclusivity in sport was a hallmark of his legacy.”

Academically, Burke earned a BSc from UWI, with a double major in Sociology and Management.