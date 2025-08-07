Amcham TT completes 2024-2025 women in leadership programme

A group shot of the Women in Leadership Mentorship Programme 2024-2025 mentors and mentees. - Photo courtesy AmchamTT

OVER 71 female professionals across various sectors were paired with expert mentors to support leadership development, build critical skills and expand professional networks, at the closing ceremony of the 2024-2025 Women in Leadership Mentorship Programme.

The programme was hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce of TT (Amcham TT) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In a release, Amcham TT said the programme is in its seventh successful cycle. Overall, the programme has provided mentorship for 300 women.

Amcham TT president Anna Henderson commended participants during her opening remarks.

She lauded them for their shared commitment to personal growth, community upliftment and inclusive leadership.

"Today, every organisation should build a culture of mentorship, not just as a programme, but as a principle – a core value that says: we rise by lifting others," Henderson said.

"Mentorship is a career asset – one that creates access, builds confidence and nurtures the next generation of leaders."

IDB country representative Julian Belgrave said the collaboration had an enduring impact.

"The Women in Leadership Mentorship Programme, through partnership with Amcham TT, has once again showcased how purposeful mentorship serves as a catalyst for professional advancement and leadership as it continues to embody the values of mutual support, lifelong learning, and empowerment for females in the workplace. So, efforts like these must be supported."