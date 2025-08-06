Two Government bonds delisted

TT Stock Exchange, Nicholas Tower, Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers

The TT Stock Exchange has announced the delisting of two government bonds – Bonds B093 and B148 – in a market notice, published on its website on August 5.

Bond B093 was issued on February 9, 2010 and matured on February 9, 2025. It had a face value of $600 million.

Bond B148 was issued on February 14, 2017, and matured on February 14, 2025. It had a face value of $1,000 million

Delisting occurs when a stock is removed from the stock exchange.

Government bonds are usually used by the government as instruments to borrow money.

During the bond’s life, the government pays interest to bondholders and the principal amount borrowed when the facility matures.