Trump’s tariffs a blessing, curse

US President Donald Trump announces new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington on Apil 2. AP Photo -

DONALD Trump’s tariffs take effect today, August 7. But that’s the only thing certain about them.

No one knows how long they will remain in place. The rates involved, too, are subject to change. First, ten per cent, now 15.

Since Mr Trump’s April 2 "Liberation Day," there have been multiple deadlines. Rationales, too, have shifted.

Retaliatory "reciprocal" measures have morphed into punitive ones – Mr Trump is using tariffs as leverage in separate spats with India, Canada and Brazil, to name a few.

We do not even know whether these tariffs are legal. They are being challenged in the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Eleven judges there on July 31 – the same day the White House issued a fresh executive order updating previous rates – expressed scepticism with Mr Trump’s use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. It could take months, if not years, for a final ruling.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped ripple effects from being felt around the world.

For Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism Satyakama Maharaj, famous for being the man behind the Sacha Cosmetics brand of products exported all over the globe, including North America, the measures are a blessing.

They are a stepping stone to integration with alternative markets like India and the African continent.

Former trade minister Vasant Bharath sees them as an opportunity for niche manufacturing.

For groups like the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, they are a curse, significantly diverging from the longstanding Caribbean Basin Initiative economic development framework. Opposition MP Brian Manning believes tariffs will put pressure on foreign reserves and, therefore, increase the likelihood of currency devaluation.

But in truth, no one knows for sure where tariffs will take us. That is because Mr Trump’s actions cannot be viewed in isolation.

For example, his economic management has placed unprecedented pressure on the US dollar.

The US Dollar Index has been sinking, and confidence has waned, placing pressure on growth, eroding the once privileged position of US assets.

Trust in American institutions already undermined by his administration, Mr Trump’s threats to fire the head of the Federal Reserve and his actual firing of the head of the Bureau of Labour Statistics this month after a lousy jobs report have opened a further Pandora’s Box of uncertainty. Now, the most fundamental economic data must be questioned.

The TT Chamber has called on the government, along with Caricom, to negotiate. But Mr Trump’s recent order suggests Caricom may already be divided on this matter.

It refers to individual countries that "have agreed to, or are on the verge of concluding, meaningful trade and security agreements."

Even if Caricom acts hereafter as a united front, that is no guarantee of success.

Mr Trump’s disdain for member states like Haiti is well documented. And far more powerful blocs like the EU have not done better than 15 per cent.

Under the US leader, the only thing that is certain is uncertainty itself. Frighteningly, that is by design.